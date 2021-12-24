WINTERVILLE — The Winterville Town Council has filled a vacancy in its ranks, created when Councilman Ricky Hines was elected mayor in November.
Paul Rice will take over Hines’ unexpired term, following the town’s policy of appointing the candidate who received the highest number of votes without being elected.
On the Nov. 2 ballot, voters were instructed to vote for two candidates for two seats on the board. Councilman Jonny Moye and Mayor Pro Tem Mark Smith received the highest number of votes with 649 and 459 respectively. Rice obtained 364 votes, narrowly beating Shantel Hawkins for the vacancy by 24 ballots.
Rice is a Vietnam veteran who grew up in Craven County and has been a Winterville resident for 14 years. He is the father of four adult children and retired from the retail industry after working for 30 years in the appliance and electronics sector.
Rice has been involved with the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, but this past November was his first time running for elected office.
When asked what prompted him to run for a seat on the council, Rice said, “I’m 72 years old. I really hadn’t anticipated getting involved in anything. I was talking to a friend of mine the other day and he said, ‘I’d never run for anything.’ But, I just couldn’t help it. I felt like I don’t like what’s happening in this country and I feel like everyone needs to be involved whether they want to or not.
“We need to fight for what we think is right,” he said. “I just want to be a voice of reason and offer my thoughts to the community and the town council.
“I’m a golfer. I’d rather play golf,” Rice said. “But having served in the armed forces, I’m very much a patriot to the United States and I want what’s best for my children, neighbors and everyone really. I didn’t see anyone else stepping up.”
Rice said he is excited to work with the rest of the council.
“I like them all. They are a good group of people,” he said. “I feel like they know that I’ll be there to support them.
Rice described himself as a Catholic conservative who is vocal about his beliefs but welcomes opposing views.
“I express my conservative opinions with everybody and I listen to what they have to say too,” he said. “It’s interesting. I think there is a lot of misinformation and it’s good to talk to other people and get their opinions.”
One specific issue on the new councilman’s radar is the upcoming housing development planned for the town at the intersection of Reddy Branch Road and Davenport Farm Road.
“We all want something Winterville will be proud of, something good quality, without creating massive traffic congestion,” he said. “We want to make sure that the public is getting a good value for their money when they invest in a house in this area.”
Rice will be up for re-election in 2023, along with Councilman Tony Moore and Councilwoman Veronica Roberson.