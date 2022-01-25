Nearly 12,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into an unnamed tributary that feeds Swift Creek, the Town of Winterville announced.
The discharge occurred at about 6 a.m. on Thursday. A news release said an estimated 1,755 gallons spilled from a cracked force main pipe along an unnamed tributary to the creek located north of the intersection of Reedy Branch Road and Old N.C. 11/Mill Street.
Swift Creek is part of the Neuse River basin which is nutrient sensitive, which means excessive vegetative growth that reduces oxygen levels in water can occur can occur if too much nitrogen is added to the waterway.
State statute requires the owner or operators of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue public release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.
The Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Thursday and is reviewing the matter.