WINTERVILLE — The retirement of several veteran festival organizers has led to fresh faces at the helm of the 2022 Winterville Watermelon Festival committee.
Junior board members like Rebecca Caveness and Heather Jackson stepped up to lead organizers. Caveness began volunteering at the festival in 2019 and served as the Veteran Appreciation Parade chair last year.
After long-time festival president Art Morrison retired last year, Caveness filled his position. Heather Jackson retained her responsibilities as vendor coordinator and emcee of the Watermelon Eating Contest and assumed the role of festival chair this year.
“I was born and raised in Winterville. I’ve been going to the Watermelon Festival since it was held downtown. I have really gotten to see the evolution of it. It has just been a part of my life and I wanted to be a part of it,” Jackson said, explaining why she began volunteering.
She said she appreciates the dedication of the previous board and told the town council at its March meeting that the new board was “operating with the full support” of previous members.
The festival chair said she is excited about the direction the festival is heading, citing this year’s beer garden as an example. “We’re a new crew and we’re changing things up a bit. We’ve added some things and if they don't work out, we will learn from it and adjust,” she said.
The group has been planning this event for the past year and will return in September to begin brainstorming for next year.
Jackson said one of the main obstacles for the board this year was lower volunteer turnout.
“We had about seven people who had been doing the festival for years, since its inception, retire. Seven may not seem like a lot, but those seven brought other people, like their family and friends, who we missed this year,” Jackson said.
There are around 20 volunteers assisting with the festival this year, but Jackson says they can always use more. Anyone interested can fill out the form on the festival’s website, watermelonfest.com.
Mayor Ricky Hines showed his support for the volunteers.
“They do an excellent job pulling everything together. It’s a collective effort and that is what good citizens in a town do, they work together to pull off great events.”