WINTERVILLE — Watermelon Festival organizers are sweetening things up for next week’s celebration by inviting new performers, expanding the final day and hosting a beer garden for the first time in the event’s history.

The festival committee decided to request the Town Council’s approval to host the beer garden after receiving “increasing pressure from the public,” festival chairwoman Rebecca Caveness said. During the planning process, Caveness consulted an event-planning professional and law enforcement for guidance.

