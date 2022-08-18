WINTERVILLE — Watermelon Festival organizers are sweetening things up for next week’s celebration by inviting new performers, expanding the final day and hosting a beer garden for the first time in the event’s history.
The festival committee decided to request the Town Council’s approval to host the beer garden after receiving “increasing pressure from the public,” festival chairwoman Rebecca Caveness said. During the planning process, Caveness consulted an event-planning professional and law enforcement for guidance.
“I met with the events director for Uptown Greenville, where I got detailed advice on how best to run one. Uptown has hosted numerous beer gardens at a variety of events. I also met with Chief (Ryan) Willhite to ensure our plan would not only be acceptable and safe, but it would also not put any additional burden on our officers at the event,” she said.
Willhite voiced his support for the beer garden and assured the Town Council that his officers could handle policing the area. He noted that banning alcohol from the event in the past hasn’t kept people from finding ways to bring it in.
“There are alcohol events at the festival right now when it’s not permitted. Personally, I think that not permitting it, in some ways, promotes a little bit of that,” he said. “Sometimes it promotes someone overindulging in their vehicle to come into the festival. I don’t feel the beer garden would be hard to navigate and police in any different manner than the crowd that will already be inside the music area.”
The beer garden will be open inside the Watermelon Jam concert on Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Those who would like to partake in the beer garden must purchase a ticket to the concert.
Alcohol will not be permitted outside of this area. The festival partnered with local breweries Local Oak and Nauti Dog, who will be selling their products at the garden, as well as Coastal Beverage Co., a distributor that will be selling non-craft options and hard seltzers.
“This is still a family festival,” said Heather Jackson the festival chair, “We have everything in place to make this a fun, safe night. That is our priority.”
The festival runs Thursday through Sunday.
New Acts The festival lineup only features a couple returning acts, the versatile party band TrainWreck, who will be performing at the free concert on opening night at 6:30 p.m. and Cooper Greer, who is opening the Saturday concert at 6:30 p.m.
Cover band SHINE and ‘80s tribute band The Breakfast Club will perform on Friday at Family Fun Night and ‘80s Night. There also will be an ‘80s costume contest, another new addition to the festival.
This year’s Watermelon Jam lineup features country singers Cooper Greer and Kylie Morgan as the opening acts with Jameson Rodgers headlining the show.
“We’re really excited to welcome new acts to the festival this year. We’re mixing a little bit of everything up this time around,” Jackson said.
Unlike last year, the Saturday concert will be a ticketed event.
“We know some people are going through tough times right now so we scheduled a bunch of free entertainment that people can come out and enjoy on each day of the festival,” Jackson said.
Expanded Sunday The last day of the festival is named “Last Day of Summer Sunday” because Pitt County students will return to class the following day.
The committee decided to expand the final day and give the kids and their parents one last day of fun before heading back to the classroom. “In the past, there would only be rides on Sundays, but this year there will be vendors, a car show and entertainment,” said Caveness.
Food and craft vendors and amusement rides will open at 1 p.m. on Sunday with wristbands on sale for $25. The Cruise-In Car Show will run from 1-5 p.m. and rolling performances by Imagine Circus will take place from 2-5 p.m. The festival will close at 6 p.m.
Jackson has one final tip ahead of the festival.
“Don’t forget to hydrate,” she said. To help with that, the committee has procured 2,100 pounds of watermelon to be distributed throughout the festival.
“Make sure you come and get some, while supplies last,” Jackson said.
Festival staples like the Watermelon Eating Contest and the Saturday parade will still be part of the event, along with the new additions.
Mayor Ricky Hines sees the festival as a reminder of more normal times.
“This time of year for us is always an exciting time,” he said. “It’s a good time for people to come out and enjoy all the things Winterville has to offer and get to know us. It’s always a good time when we get everyone together.”