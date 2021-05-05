Alice Powell of Winterville has been honored with the Girl Scouts of the USA Appreciation Pin for her service to Girl Scouting.
The award is presented to an adult volunteer for outstanding service to at least one area or program delivery audience.
Recipients of this award are recognized for performing beyond expectations for their position and for their support of Girl Scouts in areas of membership, development and community cultivation, volunteer relations and support, program, leadership, or council support service.
“Our council recognizes outstanding individuals like Alice each year to show our gratitude for their commitment to our movement and making a difference for girls,” said Shawna Peaks, vice president of learning and development at Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines.
“It is because of the leadership and dedication of volunteers like her that we are able to continue to build girls of courage, confidence, and character.”