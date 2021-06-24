A Winterville woman has been arrested for disposing of evidence related to the Jan. 12 killing of a young mother south of Greenville in Pitt County.
Mackenzie Andrews, 21, was arrested by detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of accessory after the fact to first degree murder, according to a news release issued on Monday.
Andrews was arrested on Friday and is accused of disposing of evidence from the homicide after it occurred, the release said. Further details were not provided.
The incident took place at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Someone fired multiple shots into Pasley’s home, hitting her and her 3-year-old son. The incident occurred at 2004 Long Drive, off Charles Boulevard in the area of Old Fire Tower Road.
Emergency medical personnel attempted to resuscitate Pasley but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son was transported to Vidant Medical Center and treated for his wounds. Raeshon Peoples, 22, also was in the residence during the incident but was not injured.
Three men, Jakeis Wiggins, Tyquavious Cummings and Shaquile Pittman, have already been arrested in the shooting. Andrews is Pittman’s girlfriend according to the release.
Wiggins, 20, of Snow Hill was arrested on March 18. Pittman, 20, of Ayden was arrested Feb. 26. Cummings, 19, of Greenville was arrested Feb. 22.
Each was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center and charged with one count of first-degree murder; two counts of attempted first-degree murder; assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
FARMVILLE
The Farmville Police Department released case reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- Toneyzha Monea Streeter, 26, of Farmville was taken into custody June 6 for one felony count aid and abet. She was placed under a $75,000 secured bond. Her court date was June 7 in Farmville.
- Demetrius Jacquell Hopkins, 26, of Farmville was taken into custody June 6 for one misdemeanor count disorderly conduct and second-degree trespassing. He was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was June 7 in Farmville.
- Jerome Beamon, 24, of Farmville was taken into custody June 6 and charged with one felony charge assault with deadly weapon intent to kill, attempt to discharge firearm into occupied property, conspiracy, aid and abet and one misdemeanor count go armed to the terror of the people, discharge firearm in city limits, assault by pointing a gun, disorderly conduct, communicating threats, intoxicated and disruptive. He was also charged with two counts failure to appear of traffic citations, which stemmed from Greene County. He was placed under a $100,000 secured bond. A court date was not listed on the report.
- Wanda Mills Roberson, 60 of Farmville was taken into custody June 1 for one misdemeanor count larceny. She was placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her court date is July 22 in Farmville.
- Deborah Bryan White, 50, of Farmville was cited May 28 for one misdemeanor count drug equipment violations. Her court date is Sept. 16 in Farmville.
- Luis Enriqu Hernandez-Rodriguez, 25, of Walstonburg was cited June 5 for one misdemeanor count carrying a concealed weapon, open container, equipment of violation and possession of schedule VI narcotics. His court date is Aug 19 in Farmville.
- Tyesha Jackson, 36, of Farmville was taken into custody June 8 with four misdemeanor counts order for arrest failure to appear. She was placed under a $4,000 secured bond. Her court date is July 15 in Farmville.
- William Steven Sutton, 41, of Winterville was arrested June 9 and charged with three felony counts possession with intent to sale or distribute, one felony count maintain vehicle or dwelling and possession schedule one narcotics, possession of schedule two narcotics, possession of schedule three narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed under a $75,000 secured bond. His court date was June 10 in Greenville.
- Stephen Michael McCoy, 30, of Greenville was cited June 10 for one misdemeanor count order for arrest failure to appear. A court date and bond was not listed on the report.
- Phillip Ray Dixon, 62, of Farmville was taken into custody June 11 for one misdemeanor count order for arrest failure to appear. He was placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His court date is Sept. 1 in Greenville.