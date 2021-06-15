A 53-year-old woman is dead and her husband is claiming self-defense in a shooting that occurred on Friday in Maury, Greene County Sheriff’s Lemmie Smith reported.
The incident occurred at 7:12 p.m. on Friday at a private residence on Whitley Street, Smith said. Deputies located a 53-year-old woman, Sirijan Dupree, dead from gunshot wound.
Smith said the wound was inflicted by her husband, 76-year-old Zeno Dupree. Mrs. Dupree was found with a weapon in her hand at her time of death, the sheriff reported.
The incident is believed to be domestic related and Zeno Dupree said he acted in self-defense, Smith reported.
Sheriff Smith said the investigation is ongoing and that his office is working closely with the district attorney as to whether any charges will be filed.
GREENE COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released case reports with the following details and allegations:
Billy Speight, 48, of 340 Holloman Road, Walstonburg, was arrested June 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count disorderly conduct, order for arrest, resist delay obstruct and intoxicated and disruptive. He was placed under a $2,915 secured bond. His court date is July 23 in Snow Hill.
Marvin Earl Collins Jr., 24, of 294 Foxcroft Road, Snow Hill, was taken into custody June 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count order for arrest. He was placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date is July 2 in Snow Hill.
Victoria Danielle Velassco, 34, of 217 River Road, Greenville, was taken into custody June 11 and charged with one felony count breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. She was placed under a $7,500 secured bond. Her court date is June 30 in Greenville.
Chela Deanne Casteneda, 29, of 101 Running Deer Lane, Snow Hill, was cited June 9 for one misdemeanor count show cause. She was placed under a $198 bond. Her court date was July 11 in Snow Hill.
Colleen Ann Moseman, 43, of 1437 Fred Harris Road, Snow Hill, was arrested June 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count simple assault. No bond was issued. Her court date is July 9 in Snow Hill.
Michaeal Charles Moseman Sr., 48, of 1437 Fred Harris Road, Snow Hill, was arrested June 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count assault on a female. No bond was issued. His court date is July 9 in Snow Hill.