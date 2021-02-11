Working in a commission-based job, Michelle Hill of Greene County found herself spending more money than she was making trying to build her clientele.
She knew she needed to find a better alternative. She sought help from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) adult program at Lenoir Community College.
The WIOA program, through the NCWorks Career Center, was established to assist adults and displaced workers in retraining and obtaining employment. It offers a mix of employment, training, and job placement services. Participants may access individual training accounts to get assistance with tuition, fees, books, supplies and accident insurance.
Hill met with Ika Grant, WIOA career adviser, who guided her through the LCC admissions process and completion of her Free Application for Federal Student Aid. With the help of the WIOA program, Hill was able to identify her areas of interest and relate those to programs offered at LCC.
Hill was limited in jobs she could perform due to chronic migraines and constant back pain. Knowing her limitations, Grant worked on finding a field that would best accommodate Hill’s health conditions.
“I am thankful that Mrs. Grant took the time to help with finding a program that best fit my interest and could accommodate my disabilities,” Hill said.
She enrolled in the Medical Office Administration program and began classes in spring 2019. Shortly after beginning her online classes, she was placed in a Work-Based Learning course and began working as a processing assistant at Vocational Rehab in Lenoir County.
Hill was working five-and-a-half hours a week with hopes of eventually going full time so she could obtain health insurance and better provide for her family.
With rising medical bills from her chronic illnesses and lack of health insurance, Hill was struggling to keep up with her payments.
“I was able to provide Michelle with a resource to help her with her health care expenses,” Grant said.
Hill managed to maintain a 4.0 grade point average and was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. In May, she successfully earned her associate of arts degree in medical office administration as well as two certificates and graduated with honors.
She was offered a full-time position at Vocational Rehab and now has health insurance.
“I am so thankful for the assistance I received from LCC and WIOA,” Hill said. “They guided me in the process of starting back school and later landing a job that turned into a career that I love.
“(Due to) my training at Vocational Rehabilitation through the WBL program, I was able to gain employment there,” she said.
“The WIOA program is a wonderful opportunity for individuals. It allowed me to learn new skills I needed to be successful in today’s workforce,” Hill said.
For more information on the WIOA Program, contact Samara Taft, director of WIOA Title I Programs/ NCWorks Career Center Manager, at sltaft27@lenoircc.edu or 527-6223, Ext. 111.