A Farmville-based construction company responsible for many notable commercial and public buildings in and around the community celebrated its 60th anniversary in October.
Hugh Farrior founded Farrior & Sons in 1962, and much of its success can be attributed to the solid foundation laid by its honest and hardworking founder, his family said. After Farrior built the business, he passed it down to his family, instilling his business philosophy in them in the process.
“He had nothing but his word and his tools and whatever he told the customer he was going to do, he made sure he did it,” said Bill Farrior Jr., Hugh’s grandson and current president of the company. The company is now a fourth-generation, family-owned business and its founder’s wisdom continues to guide its growth, his grandson said.
One of the ways the company sticks to its founding principles is by seeking local projects, Bill Jr. said. Spending time with family was a priority for Hugh, so he tried to keep his builders as close to home as possible.
“We still try to stay local. We are seeing a lot of industrial projects, retail, schools, churches, and medical, dental and professional offices. Our work is made up of both public and private projects.”
“We’ve built so many of the buildings in Farmville; one of the most memorable is the very first doctor’s office we did, which is now Farmville Internal Medicine. We also built the office in front of it,” he said, referring to Dr. Warren and Dr. Hardee’s dental office on North Main Street.
One of the company’s most recent large projects also is located in Farmville. The company was contracted to build the state-of-the-art Farmville Public Library, which opened last year. They also recently completed a renovation of the Paramount Theater for the Farmville Community Arts Council, adding an art gallery to the historic building. Farrior & Sons also built the current town hall building.
The company averages about 25 projects per year ranging from $750,000 to $15 million. One of their current projects consists of building five hangers at the Pitt-Greenville Airport, which followed construction of the City of Greenville’s Outdoor Aquatics Center at Thomas Foreman Park.
As the company continues to prosper, Bill said he hopes to see the fourth-generation family members, William Farrior III, Morgan Farrior, Matthew Chappell and Will Evans, carry on the family’s success and uphold their family legacy.
Chief nursing exec hired
After an extensive national search and interview process with stakeholders from across the organization, ECU Health has hired Trish Baise as its first chief nursing executive. Dr. Baise will officially join ECU Health on Jan. 1.
“The impact nurses have on patients and their loved ones — from their clinical expertise to delivery of compassionate care — is at the heart of all we do,” said Brian Floyd, chief operating officer, ECU Health. “The creation of the CNE position and the appointment of Dr. Baise to lead in this role allows our organization to innovate and collaborate to further build a nursing culture that helps recruit and retain talented nurses and care givers who are dedicated to serving our region.”
The CNE will serve as a catalyst and role model to advance nursing care, education, research, care delivery models and leadership across ECU Health’s ambulatory, outpatient and inpatient areas. Baise will be responsible for integration and coordination of the nursing practice for the health system.
Throughout her more than 30 years of health care experience, Baise has led forward-focused initiatives within nursing recruitment and retention, specifically within the areas of culture and experience. She also has proven expertise in designing and deploying quality initiatives that improve quality performance and create safer care environments for patients and team members.
Her passion for and understanding of the importance of rural health care will help advance the organization toward our vision of becoming the national academic model for rural health care, the ECU Health announcement said.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to pioneer the Chief Nursing Executive position at ECU Health,” Baise said. “ECU Health is a recognized leader in rural health care and the organization’s mission aligns with my professional values of providing high-quality care to communities in rural environments. I am constantly inspired by the difference nurses make in the lives of those they care for, and I look forward to working alongside the great nurses that live the ECU Health mission every day.”
Baise joins ECU Health from Atrium Health Cabarrus. She also held leadership roles throughout her tenure at Ballad Health System, a 21-hospital health system including five teaching hospitals, in rural Tennessee.
AgCarolina donation
AgCarolina Farm Credit recently donated $3,000 to Hope for Hardy, a nonprofit with the mission to promote organ donation and help those in need of organ transplants.
The donation was from employees who participated in AgCarolina’s A Cause a Quarter program. Participants donate $25 for a nonprofit voted on by all employees. Participants can dress casually each Friday of the quarter in which they participate.
Hope for Hardy was chosen by employees for the third quarter. With employee and association contributions, the total amount came to $3,000.
“AgCarolina Farm Credit’s employees believe it is vital for our local communities to have active and engaged citizens,” said AgCarolina Senior Vice President Skipper Jones. “A Cause a Quarter is the product of an employee suggestion and has been a great way for the AgCarolina team to understand how we can make an impact in the communities we serve.”
AgCarolina Farm Credit is a farmer-owned financial cooperative with headquarters in Raleigh with 12 branches including ones in Greenville, Rocky Mount, La Grange and Williamston.