A Farmville-based construction company responsible for many notable commercial and public buildings in and around the community celebrated its 60th anniversary in October.

Hugh Farrior founded Farrior & Sons in 1962, and much of its success can be attributed to the solid foundation laid by its honest and hardworking founder, his family said. After Farrior built the business, he passed it down to his family, instilling his business philosophy in them in the process.

Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and (252)-653-2368.