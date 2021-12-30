The pandemic dominated life and the news in 2021, killing more than 80 people in Pitt and Greene counties, sickening hundreds more and causing daily disruptions. In all 20 died in Greene County bringing the toll since the pandemic began to 56. Sixty-nine died in Pitt County, bringing the toll to 146 and counting. Despite COVID-19, daily life continued bringing challenges and successes throughout the year. Here are some highlights from The Standard’s communities.
AYDEN
Food Center: A budget approved by the the N.C. General Assembly and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in November allotted $4 million to fund the 24,000 square-foot Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center, expected to stimulate the agricultural sector of Beaufort, Edgecombe, Greene, Lenoir, Martin, Pitt and Wilson counties.
The $9 million facility has been in the works for several years and will give farmers, manufacturers and businesses recources to prepare food products for the marketplace. The center will be located on a 2.65-acre site in Ayden’s Worthington Industrial Park.
“It’s more than about just a building and it’s more than about just making products. It’s about opportunities for us a community. Hopefully this will spark some food companies to want to invest and relocate into eastern North Carolina,” Keith Purvis, project manager for the center, said during a kickoff celebration.
The ENCFCC is supported by collaborations among the Town of Ayden, Pitt County Government, Greenville Produce Company, ElectriCities, East Carolina University, N.C. State University and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Commerce.
Quilt Lizzy: After months of construction and pandemic-related delays, the long awaited sewing and fabric store opened downtown in July.
Owner Susan Harris teamed up with town officials and the Main Street Committee to open the fourth Quilt Lizzy, renovating a dilapidated building on Lee Street with the help of town officials and a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Rural Economic Development Division.
Quilt Lizzy offers a range of crafting and sewing products including fabrics, sewing machines and repair services as well as classes. The second floor of the building will serve as the Ayden Renaissance Center, an event space.
New Brand: The town’s branding committee worked through the year to develop a new marketing campaign and in December presented the Board of Commissioners with a program centered on the town’s barbecue roots called ’Que Marks the Spot.”
“’Que marks the spot for world-renowned barbecue, but it also marks the spot of a welcoming community, a great place to raise a family, craftsmanship, quilting and so much more,” Gwendolyn Yiznitsky, owner of Gwendy’s Goodies, said during the presentation.
The committee consulted with residents, business owners and Michael Rudd, a public communications specialist and professor at the East Carolina University College of Business, on the proposal.
Holly Akin, the new executive director of the Ayden Chamber of Commerce, explained the chamber plans to host a banquet at the end of February to do a soft launch which will lead up to a big reveal at the BBQ Festival in May.
FARMVILLE
New library: The Farmville Public Library opened its state-of-the-art facility on April 19. The 17,000-square-foot building added 40 percent more space and cost $5 million to construct. The facility features 35,000 titles, scheduled learning programs, meeting spaces and children’s activities.
The 1954 building was demolished to make way for the modern library at the corner of Walnut and Church streets. About 200 people attended a dedication on May 11, Library Founders Day, the day the 1954 building opened.
Then-Library Director David Miller said teamwork led to the final product, which re-opened after moving from temporary facilities at the renovated railway freight depot nearby.
“Over the past several years, the ideas of this library building existed only in our imaginations. Planning and community input led to concepts and renderings. And now, thanks to the vision, creativity, generosity, support and hard work of many, this spectacular building comes to life today as a welcoming place where the whole community can come together, learn and grow.”
Along with a new building, the library welcomed a new director after Miller stepped down after nine years. Angie Bates joined the library on Aug. 5.
In addition to a new library building, the town celebrated a groundbreaking for the new Cobb Foundation Pavilion community center, opened a splash pad at J.Y. Monk park, funded renovations to the Paramount Theater and saw its post office named for the late U.S. Rep. Walter Jones Jr.
Food trucks: The owner of a popular food truck filed suit against the Town of Farmville over fees and guidelines established in April that he said are unconstitutional and targeted.
Mark Shirley, owner and chef of Ole’ Time Smokehouse, challenged the Board of Commissioners’ decision that charges food vendors $75 a day to operate in town, orders them to stay 100 feet away from brick-and-mortar restaurants and limits their operations to two days a week.
The rules were enacted after a moratorium that kept new trucks from operating in town much of the year until the rules could be developed. Shirley’s attorneys said the changes violate the fruits of their labor clause and the equal protection provisions of the state Constitution. Shirley pointed out that fees elsewhere are much lower.
Teen mourned: Farmville residents mourned the loss Abby Foster, 18, who was killed along with three of her friends, when the car she was driving was hit by a box truck whose driver lost control on U.S. 264 Bypass outside of Greenville on June 3.
Foster graduated from Farmville Central High School where she played softball. She continued her career pitching at Pitt Community College, where she was enrolled in the general education program. She finished her freshman season with a 6-2 record in her 17 appearances on the mound.
Her family, friends and teammates held a tribute to celebrate her life at the Farmville Central softball field. Her jerseys were displayed on the mound and bouquets of flowers were arranged around the pitching circle.
“She had a great attitude, was always on time and never late for practice, great leadership when she was in a leadership role — she’s one of the top five players I have ever coached,” said Farmville Central softball coach Shawn Talbott.
GREENE COUNTY/SNOW HILL
Economic development: A local company that fabricates architectural framing for large commercial and institutional buildings announced this year it planned to invest in a $1.2 million expansion and create 17 new jobs, and a New Jersey operation that makes circuit boards announced it will expand in Snow Hill with a $5.1 million investment and 70 new jobs.
Building Envelope Erection Services (BEES) is set to invest $1.2 million over the next five years at its facility on Nahunta Road outside Snow Hill. BEES fabricates, assembles and installs building frames. The company has worked on over 40 projects in North and South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia including the Vidant Cancer Care Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, The Nicholas School of Environment at Duke University and the Charlotte Douglas International Concourse expansion.
The N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority in April approved their request for a $75,000 grant to upgrade its warehouse so fabrication and assembly work can be done in separate spaces. They will also purchase new manufacturing equipment with the funds. The upgrade will help the company meet the growing demand in the commercial real estate market.
Precision Graphics announced in November it plans to invest $5.1 million to open an electronics manufacturing and fulfillment facility to make circuit boards. Once the new jobs are in place, the area will benefit from more than a 2.9 million dollar payroll impact each year, officials said.
The area’s proximity to the Global TransPark, job training available from area college programs and incentives from the state were among draws for the company, officials said.
“Companies like Precision Graphics appreciate North Carolina’s firm commitment to education and the workforce training systems that support industries in our state,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.
With headquarters in Somerville, New Jersey, the family-owned manufacturer serves customers worldwide in robotics, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, aerospace and medical fields. The facility in Snow Hill will compliment existing facilities in Taoyuan, Taiwan, and New Jersey to meet growing demand.
Greene County also joined Lenoir and Wayne counties as members of the North Carolina Global Transpark Economic Development Region. The organization aims to market eastern North Carolina as a cohesive, desirable region to attract economic investors. As a member, Greene County will have access to the GTP business network and resources.
County management: Greene County was removed from the Local Government Commissions watchlist and received a clean audit after resolving finance and bookkeeping issues and seizing initiative to improve its situation even further, State Treasurer Dale Folwell announced in September.
The county of 20,995 residents was flagged for high-risk concerns over internal bookkeeping controls and, to a lesser degree, financial issues related to its general fund and water/sewer fund. The situation landed the county on the LGC’s Unit Assistance List for struggling local governments.
“Greene County officials demonstrated a willingness to find out what’s right, get it right and keep it right, and through concerted effort were able to work their way off of the Unit Assistance List,” said Folwell, who chairs the LGC.
The news came after an independent accounting firm gave the county a clean audit for fiscal year 2019-20 finances during a report in January. April Adams of Cherry Bekaert said an unmodified opinion is “the highest level of assurance we can give you as a firm.”
Last year, a state auditor recommended County Manager Kyle DeHaven be disciplined after the county failed to properly maintain its financial records resulting in delayed audit reports and increased consultant costs totaling $191,000. The board and DeHaven took corrective action but the board did not to discipline DeHaven.
Town management: Todd Whaley was officially named the town’s full-time manager following the Snow Hill Board of Commissioners meeting on Aug. 9. He has served as interim town manager since April. A 28-year resident of Snow Hill, he has been employed with the town for six years, three as the public works director.
“Being named the youngest town manager in Snow Hill is an honor. I want to lead by example and continue to promote a friendly working environment for our citizens and staff,” Whaley said. “I have very high expectations for the Town of Snow Hill.”
Whaley replaced John Bauer, who resigned from his position on March 16. Bauer worked part-time and the board in the past has discussed the need for a full-time town manager.
WINTERVILLE
New Mayor: Winterville residents in November elected the first black mayor in the town’s 124-year history. Richard “Ricky” Hines was sworn into office after a recount showed he received three more votes than Councilwoman Veronica Roberson.
Hines succeeded Mayor Doug Jackson who decided not to run for re-election after serving as mayor for 24 years. Roberson would have been the first black person and the first woman to serve as mayor.
Hines has lived in Winterville for 14 years with his children and late wife Beverly Hines. He was elected to the Town Council in 2018 after a contested vote count and a Superior Court decision that recognized him as the winner. He was appointed mayor pro tem under Jackson and currently serves on the Human Relations Council.
Affordable housing, supporting small, homegrown businesses, improving staffing, programs for youth, especially young women, will be among his areas of focus, he said.
“I’m a public servant for all citizens of Winterville. Color, creed or socioeconomic status will not be the focus of how I work,” he said. “My only agenda is to make a positive impact on this community.”
Chamber-downtown: Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Debbie Avery retired in December after 14 years of leadership.
Avery began working with the chamber in November 2006, eventually raising its membership from 25 to 126 businesses. The Town Council praised her leadership with a proclamation and plaque earlier this month.
Rebecca Caveness will replace Avery as the executive director. Caveness worked with Avery as the assistant director of the chamber. She is a lifelong town resident and owns Caveness Decor, an interior decorating business.
Avery was known for her steadfast promotion of commerce and merchants in town, developing initiatives such as the Brew Walk in May to highlight Local Oak and Nauti Dog breweries, and business in between, that have helped breathe new life into downtown.
Among her last duties was to work with the owner and staff at Tie Breakers sports bar, which opened its second area location on Railroad Street in November. A grand opening celebration is expected in the coming weeks now that liquor privileges have been secured.
Chamber and town officials also celebrated the return of the Winterville Watermelon Festival after a hiatus required by the pandemic.