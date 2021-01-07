GREENE COUNTY
Development partnership
Residents of Greene County breathed new life into the Contentnea Development Partnership, an economic development organization.
The partnership was formed in 2002 by community members who wanted to help bring growth and prosperity to the municipalities which make up Greene County.
During its existence, the CDP helped to establish the Greene County Museum, Worth Products and Tide Tamers. After a 10-year run, it ceased operations.
Community members decided to re-ignite the economic development machine in January. Their goal of bringing growth to the county remains the same.
The organization wants to ensure younger residents have an opportunity to stay, live and work in Greene County and to help strengthen existing small businesses.
It also wants to re-brand the county, expand its marketing area and develop a list of properties and buildings available on the market.
CDP sought funding from the county during its annual budget process but its request was denied.
Improper invoice handling
The Greene County Board of Commissioners took no action after the state auditor in May recommended it discipline the county manager for improper handling of a $53,500 invoice. The auditor also recommended steps to correct costly accounting mismanagement and address inadequate documentation on county credit card purchases.
The Office of the State Auditor released a report stating that said the County Manager Kyle DeHaven “failed to demonstrate a commitment to integrity and ethical values” by asking a contractor to alter an invoice date on three occasions so the expense would be reflected in a later budgeting cycle.
The report also said that under DeHaven, the county has failed to properly maintain its financial records and prepare its financial statements in a timely fashion, resulting in delayed audit reports, additional audit fees and increased consultant costs totaling at least $191,000. Lastly, county employees spent more than $95,000 on credit card purchases without adequate documentation to support a business purpose, the report said.
The Greene County board declined to discipline DeHaven in response to the state auditor’s recommendations.
An official response to the audit, signed by DeHaven and Bennie Heath, chairman of the County Board of Commissioners, said DeHaven showed a momentary lapse in ethical judgment and has taken corrective action and that the county will make ethics training available to all employees, per the state auditor’s recommendation. It said county leaders have taken steps to improve financial management through hiring and contracting with qualified personnel and will improve county policy on credit card use, even though all purchases in question had a business purpose.
State Auditor Beth Wood said the county’s response “attempted to minimize the importance of OSA’s findings and recommendations,” pointing out that characterizing DeHaven’s actions as “isolated” failed to acknowledge he requested an altered invoice three separate times in July 2018.
Commissioner Susan Blizzard called for DeHaven’s resignation following the investigation. She and commissioner Antonio Blow also expressed dissatisfaction with the county’s response to the audit.
Board changes
In November, the board of commissioners said farewell to Commissioner Antonio Blow and welcomed newly elected commissioner Derek Burress and re-elected member James Shackleford.
Burress was the top contender for Greene County Board of Commissioners District 2 seat while Shackleford won re-election for District 1 seat.
This is Shackleford’s 11th term as a Greene County Commissioner. He defeated independent Jim Davenport, garnering 4,109 votes or 51.95 percent to Davenport’s 3,801 votes or 48.05 percent.
This will be Burress’ first time holding a political office. Burress’ garnered 4,807 votes or 56.73 percent compared to Democrat Albert Barron’s 3,666 votes or 43.27 percent.
Armory renovations
Renovations of the former National Guard Armory began as the county worked to transform it into a new multi-purpose complex.
The armory’s conversion began as a way to create a centrally located countywide emergency operations center and relocate the county’s primary dispatch department. But the vision for the Greene County Armory Complex has expanded.
When renovations are completed in July, the complex will serve as the home to the county’s communications, emergency services and transportation departments.
The facility will include an emergency operations center, a kitchen and a meeting room for the Greene County Board of Commissioners. It also will have space available for small departments or other board meetings.
The expanded use for the center has come with an expanded price tag, estimated at $3,024,906.
Most recently, the county was awarded $325,000 from the Golden LEAF Foundation to complete the project. This was the second grant from the organization, which awarded the county $650,000 to get the project rolling in 2017.
The latest grant reduced the county’s contribution to the project from $1.532 million to $1.182 million.
HOOKERTON
Parks grant
After several failed attempts, the town of Hookerton was awarded a Parks Recreation and Trust Fund — or PARTF — grant in October.
The $390,800 grant will be used to establish a playground at the Hookerton Community Center on Morris BBQ Road.
The playground will be accessible to both younger and older children.
Updates to the existing bathroom, walking trails and picnic shelters also will make the park ADA compliant and handicapped accessible.
Renovations are planned for both the tennis and basketball courts.
Hookerton was one of 12 municipalities selected to receive the grant. As part of the funding requirements, the town will be responsible for a 50 percent match, totaling $195,400.
The match amount will be paid over three years.
Stocks mourned
Hookerton also mourned the loss of Commissioner Herb Stocks, who died last January following a five-and-a-half-year battle with colon cancer.
Stocks served as a Hookerton commissioner for six years and will be greatly missed by those who served with him, officials said.
A former teacher of the year award winner, Stocks served as an educator in Greene, Wake and Wilson counties. He retired as a principal in the Wilson County Schools district.
He was also a decorated combat veteran who served as an enlisted soldier and attended officer candidate school. He served in the National Guard and retired as a captain. While in the National Guard, Stocks was named National Guardsman of the year for the N.C. National Guard and was deployed to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Stocks also worked with Jerry Waller and Associates of Kinston as a licensed private investigator.
His vacant seat on the Hookerton Board of Commissioners was filled by his wife, Sandra.
WALSTONBURG
Legion flood damage
Following a rainstorm in August, the Walstonburg American Legion sustained flood damage causing members to seek donations.
Flooding occurred on Aug. 21 when the town received 5.5 inches of rain in a day, but the damage was not discovered until Sept. 1
Approximately 3.5 inches of rainwater found its way inside the building and ruined 950 square feet of the carpet that the American Legion replaced two months earlier.
To repair the building, the Legion had to remove the carpet and strip the rubber baseboard from the wall. They sprayed for mildew before installing vinyl flooring to match the rest of the building.
The building was not covered by flood insurance and had not experienced this level of flooding since its construction in 1947.
The American Legion building was one of three Walstonburg buildings to experience flooding during the storm.
Financial crimes
In October, Walstonburg’s former town clerk was sentenced to probation and ordered to repay more than $7,000 after pleading guilty to more than 40 counts of financial crimes against the town.
Sharon Yvette Hoelz of Walstonburg was sentenced to serve 24 months of probation and ordered to pay $7,398.70 to Walstonburg’s insurance agency, Traveler’s Insurance, for thefts that occurred in 2016. She also had to pay court costs and probation fees.
Walstonburg had already been “made whole” by the insurance agency, prosecutor Mark Herring said in Greene County Superior Court on Sept. 30.
SNOW HILL
Boating access
Two grants allowed for the town of Snow Hill to improve its boating access area located off of Second Street.
The town received a $100,000 grant from Duke Energy Progress in January to improve the boat landing, water access and to provide an opportunity for education.
A $60,000 Environmental Enhancement Grant from the N.C. Attorney General’s Office allowed the town to establish a set of nature and walking trails known as the Contentnea Creek Nature and Trails Preserve.
The project protects 92 acres of floodway and floodplains and approximately 6,000 linear feet along blue-line stream Contentnea Creek, a state news release said.
The trails will be established along with the town’s boating access improvement project.
The town worked in conjunction with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to design a plan for improvements at the access area.
Improvements to the boat dock will include a boat ramp, floating dock, vehicular-trailer parking spaces and a public fishing pier.
Christmas lights
Enhancements were also made downtown with the glow of new Christmas lights brightening the streets of Snow Hill.
The Snow Hill Board of Commissioners met to discuss and finalize purchase plans for Christmas decorations during a special-called board meeting on Aug. 17.
Commissioners set a goal of purchasing Christmas decorations during their annual retreat in February. Money for the lights became available after the town sold a lot on S.E. Second Street for $150,000.
The one-time influx of revenue allowed for a capital outlay fund to be established and required no use of taxpayers’ money, Town Manager John Bauer said.
A special committee, including board member Dianna Andrews and community members, was formed to plan for the decorations.
The committee examined ornament designs, discussed locations for lights and the number that would be needed, and looked at other decorations for the town.
Members recommended the town purchase snowflake ornaments to be strung on light poles in town.
A 14-foot Christmas tree also was purchased and strung with colored lights.
Peaceful protest
Snow Hill was also the site of a protest held in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis, Minn., police.
The protest was organized by Kori Yelverton of Snow Hill, with protestors marching from the Greene County Tech Center to the steps of the Greene County Courthouse.
Several people spoke about the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Tamir Rice and shared their own experiences with racism.
The protest remained peaceful during the duration of the event, organizers said.