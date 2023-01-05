Communities in Greene County took steps toward more jobs and better facilities in 2022 and saw several changes in leadership.
Greene County opened a state-of-the-art operations center to house its Emergency 911 Communication and Dispatch Center, the Greene County Emergency Services, Transportation Department and the Veterans Service Offices in March.
The 56,000-square-foot operations center building formerly served as the National Guard Armory before undergoing extensive renovations. The county received $2.1 million in grant funding to renovate the building including over $840,000 from the N.C. 911 and contributions from the Golden Leaf Foundation.
In November, Summit Design and Engineering Services and Greene County Government were awarded the 2023 Grand Award of Engineering Excellence by the American Council of Engineering Companies of North Carolina for renovating the building, which also serves the new meeting space for the Greene County Board of Commissioners.
Summit collaborated with county officials to design the facility. Summit “ensured the E-911 portion was brought up to code standards for mission-critical facilities,” and provided designs for the transportation department room, operations room, commissioner’s board room, fire marshal and emergency management director’s office, updated restrooms, a break room and other offices.
The firm described the renovation design aesthetic as “a marriage of the building’s utilitarianism and modernism.”
County Manager Kyle DeHaven said the project would not have been possible without the help of the Golden LEAF Foundation, the N.C. 911 Board, and the Emergency Telephone System Fund. “Additionally, Summit, Mission Critical, Farrior & Sons, our team, and many others worked very hard to renovate an old existing building into a state-of-the-art operations center that the citizens of Greene County can be proud of.”
Snow Hill Integrated Care Services Greene County Health Care expanded its network of health care facilities with the opening of Snow Hill Integrated Care Services in September. The clinic specializes in family medicine and behavioral health services.
Located in a renovated Walgreens Pharmacy at 1106 Kingold Blvd., the facility includes 12 treatment rooms with space to house another health care provider. Services include primary care, diabetic care, mammograms, farmworker/migrant assistant, medication assistance, health education, medication assistance and women’s health.
The facility will specialize in adult and family medicine and behavioral health care, Doug Smith, recently retired CEO of the organization, said during the opening.
“In Greene County, we have two medical clinics, a dental clinic, student health services, two mobile medical units, a mobile dental van and here we are growing again,”
Greene County Health Care is a Federally Qualified Health Center with sites in Greene, Pitt and Pamlico counties that provide care on a sliding fee scale for those who qualify under federal poverty guidelines.
The new Snow Hill clinic joins the Kate B. Reynolds Medical Center and Greene Dental Services in Snow Hill; James D. Bernstein Community Health Center and Bernstein Dental Services in Greenville; Pamlico Community Health Center and Pamlico Dental Services in Bayboro, and Walstonburg Medical Center in Walstonburg.
Precision Graphics
Snow Hill welcomed a leading electronics manufacturing company, Precision Graphics, in November. The company produces circuit boards and other electronics for customers in several sectors including robotics, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, aerospace and medical. Officials said Greene County secured a partnership with the family-owned, New Jersey-based company through its membership in the North Carolina Global Transpark Economic Development Region.
The company announced its plans to open a production and fulfillment facility in Snow Hill to help meet growing demand in November 2021. The new facility on Kingold Boulevard joins its other factories in Taiwan and Somerville. “When Precision Graphics made the decision to begin our strategic facility expansion, we quickly realized a partnership with the state of North Carolina offered exactly what we had envisioned to continue to expand our business, in terms of a great facility, strong workforce, and business-friendly environment,” said CEO Alec Weissman.
The facility is a $5.1 million investment and will create 70 jobs with salaries averaging more than $41,000. Weissman also vowed to make contributions to local charities for the next year to show his gratitude for the community’s ongoing support.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina partnered on the project with state General Assembly, Community College System, Duke Energy, Lenoir Community College, Greene County, the Town of Snow Hill and the North Carolina Global TransPark Economic Development Region.
BEES, H&T Trucking
Building Envelope Erection Services (BEES), a Snow Hill glass facade fabrication and installation business, completed a $1.25 million expansion at its Nahunta Road facility in April and promised to add 17 new jobs.
Trey Taylor, Will Brown and Chad Loggins founded BEES in 2013. The company has since fabricated, assembled and installed glass facades on more than 40 projects in North and South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia. The projects have encompassed higher education, transportation, commercial office space, institutions and health care. They include the Vidant Cancer Care Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, the Brodhead Center at Duke University and the Charlotte Douglas International Concourse expansion.
Initially, the fabrication and assembly work was done in one building while another served as a warehouse. After securing $94,000 in performance-based grants from the N.C. Department of Commerce and Greene County incentives, an additional $9,000 grant from Pitt and Greene EMC and a $9,900 Lenoir Community College Training Grant, the company upgraded the warehouse so the assembly operations could be housed separately.
“We’re excited to continue our partnership with all the community citizens and organizations as we work to further our mission of building better because we build together,” said BEES vice president Will Brown.
The county in August also received a $175,000 from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority to support the expansion of a building in Stantonsburg occupied by H&T Trucking Inc. The company, which transports grain, animal feed and live animals for local integrators and farmers, plans to add 2,250 square feet to the existing facility with help from the Existing Business Building Grant. This project is expected to create 31 jobs, with an investment of $162,589 by the company.
New GCHS funding
Greene County Schools in September learned it will receive $50 million state lottery funds t0 replace Greene Central High School. The school system is among nine districts to share more than $300 million in new state lottery-funded grants for school construction, renovation projects and other capital improvements.
Details are forthcoming on what will be multi-year plans for Greene Central, but $50 million will have a great impact, Superintendent Frank Creech told the Board of Education. “We will now be able to provide our students and community with a state-of-the-art high school that will serve Greene County for many years to come,” Creech said.
Local officials will be working with the state Department of Public Instruction through the initial grants administration process, Creech said. “During that time, we will begin developing a project timeline that we can share with the community and keep everyone informed as to the progress.”
Recreation facilities
The town of Hookerton celebrated the opening of the Hookerton Recreation Park in April. Town residents now enjoy renovated tennis and basketball courts and the addition of a pickleball court. The town also added a paved track, corn hole boards, horseshoe pits, a shelter and new playground equipment. The playground features multiple slides, spring riders and accessible swings.
The opening came after years of the town going without a proper park due to lacking funds for the project. The project came together after the town was awarded a total of $390,800 in grants from the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund and the Land & Water Conservation Fund. Town clerk April Baker said town officials are considering expanding the new playground even further. The park is located at 484 Morris BBQ Road in Hookerton and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The town of Snow Hill received a $300,000 grant from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority in late August to add a splash pad to its recreational facilities. Town manager Todd Whaley stated the town has a total of $600,000 available to invest in recreation after receiving an additional $300,000 from State Capital Infrastructure Funds.
The splash pad will be tentatively located on Southeast Second Street and earl plans include a breezeway with a rest area and, if funds permit, a walking trail and turf playground.
Leadership changes
Greene County Schools Superintendent Patrick Miller retired from his position 14 years June 30. Miller served as a choral teacher before deciding to pursue a career in school administration. Miller went on to earn his master of school administration and was appointed principal at West Greene Elementary School and then superintendent in 2008. During his time in the role, he saw a consistent increase in graduation rates with a high of 95 percent, up from 62 percent when he took over in the 08-09 school year. The county also developed its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum, which has been recognized at the state level.
Frank Creech was named to replace Miller following a unanimous vote by the Board of Education shortly after Miller announced his retirement in March. Creech began his career as a high school teacher in Johnston County and went on to complete the Principals Fellow Program in 2000. He then served as an assistant principal and principal in Wake County. Creech joined Greene County Schools in 2011 as a teaching coach, became chief academic officer in 2014 and was named assistant superintendent in 2021. During his time with the county, he has written over $3 million in grants to support STEM education, after-school and summer programming, community partnerships, teacher professional development, and career pathway programs for students. He also established the monthly Greene County Schools Student Spotlight award which recognizes students’ achievements in leadership, academics, innovation, and citizenship.
Elections in 2022 also brought new leadership to the Board of Education. Newcomers Darius Shackleford and Mason R. Dyer joined returning board member Leisa Edwards Batts in securing seats Nov. 8 election. Dyer joined fellow Republicans Joey Rackley and Brandon Johnson on the board while Shackleford and Batts are Democrats. The members elected Rackley as board chairman and Johnson as vice chairman. They replaced former Board Chairwoman Pat Adams and Vice Chairman Joe Smith, both Democrats and longtime members, who stepped down from the board after unsuccessful re-election bids.
Leadership posts in law enforcement first saw changes in February when Sheriff Lemmie Smith changed his mind about seeking re-election and retired from his post after a 38-year career in law enforcement, 23 as sheriff. The Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed Matt Sasser, Smith’s chief deputy, to the position in March. Sasser went on to beat his primary and general election challengers. He has 15 years of experience with the sheriff’s office working as a deputy, in investigations and administration.
Gordon Hobbs retired from his position as Snow Hill police chief in May and is succeeded by Joshua Smith. Smith was a sergeant before the promotion and also worked as a patrol officer, crime scene investigator and detective. His law enforcement career began in 2012 with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office where he worked as a patrol deputy and narcotics detective before joining the Snow Hill Police Department in 2016. Smith oversees the department of five full-time officers and four part-time officers.
Greene County Elections Director Trey Cash left his position in August to to lead the county’s economic development office after being named vice president for the N.C. Global Transpark Economic Development Region and new director of Greene County Economic Development. Cash is a Greene County native who served several local governmental roles. The Board of Elections last week welcomed Josh Jones as the new elections director. Jones is a native of Greene County who was an administrator with the Lenoir Youth Development Center in Kinston.