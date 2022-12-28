FCHS

Pitt County Schools started 2022 with a mask requirement in place to counter a wintertime COVID surge. The requirement was gone by the time Farmville Central High School students walked into Minges Coliseum for their graduation ceremony in June.

 Zachary Pomeroy/Pitt County Schools

Schools experienced a comeback this year following two years of COVID-related challenges, but some of the problems prompted by the pandemic persisted into 2022.

Pitt County Schools celebrated a rebound in enrollment, improved security and progress on building projects while grappling with inflation, a teacher shortage and some controversies that carried over from 2021.

