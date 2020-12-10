The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit made seven drug arrests after completing multiple long-term investigations into the illegal sale of narcotics, the office said in a news release.
Seven suspects with outstanding arrest warrants were rounded up and face with a combined total of 22 charges, the release said. More arrests and charges are pending as the investigations continue.
- Terrell Davon Harper, 26, of Farmville was arrested on Nov. 18. He was charged with three counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and two counts of maintain a vehicle dwelling place for the sale of controlled substance. He was released on a $7,500 secured bond.
- Keith Devone Anderson, 51, of Winterville was arrested on Nov. 18. He was charged with two counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine. He is being held under a $25,000 secured bond.
- Michael Anthony Ward, 36, of Greenville, was arrested on Nov. 18. He was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell/ deliver heroin and two counts of maintain a vehicle/dwelling place for the sale of a controlled substance. He was released on a $20,000 secured bond.
- Chad-James Teele, 29, of Greenville was arrested on Nov. 18. He was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine. He remains in custody in another jurisdiction.
- Chelsea Leigh Cahoon, 27, of Kinston was arrested on Nov. 22. She was charged with possession of heroin, possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises, simple possession Schedule II controlled substance and possess drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $20,000 secured bond.
- Brandon Jemal Barfield, 32, of Farmville was arrested on Nov. 23. He was charged with possession with three counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine. He was released on a $2,000 secured bond.
- Alan Wayne Sweet, 18, of Robersonville, was arrested on Nov. 25. He was charged with possession of ecstacy/methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to
1/2
- ounce and possess marijuana paraphernalia. He was released on a $5,000 secured bond.
Ayden teen shot
A 16-year-old from Ayden was seriously wounded Sunday in one of two shooting under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.
Kameron Spencer was brought to the emergency department at Vidant Medical Center at 9:30 p.m. in a private vehicle, the police department reported.
Investigators learned that Spencer had arranged to meet someone at Sun Chase Apartments, 2201 N.E. Greenville Blvd., just north of Hastings Ford. The release said in the parking lot when he was shot.
Limited information about the incident had been provided to detectives, the release said. The suspect vehicle is possibly a dark-colored SUV.
Spencer suffered life-threatening injuries.
Prior to the Sunchase shooting, an argument escalated into gunfire outside the Midtown Grocery, 1301 W. 14th Ave., about 5 p.m., police reported. D’Angelo Wooten, 22, and Daquav’us Atkinson, 20, both of Greenville, shot each other and made their way to Vidant Medical Center for treatment, the department reported. Charges are forthcoming, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Walker at 329-4186 or Crime Stoppers at 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest and you can remain anonymous.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 5700 block Gay Road, Farmville, 2-6:16 a.m. Dec. 4: firearms valued at $1,500 stolen; case active.
- 3000 block Jolly Road, Winterville, 7 p.m. Dec. 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 3: game console, controller and cash valued together at $350 stolen; case active.
- 100 block Faith Baptist Lane, Ayden, midnight-3:15 p.m. Nov. 30: catalytic converter valued at $100 stolen; case active.
- 5200 block U.S. 258, Farmville, 4:50 p.m. Nov. 28: man assaulted by known person; case cleared.