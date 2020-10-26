WINTERVILLE — Sawyer’s Fun Park celebrated its grand opening on Sept. 18 with a ribbon-cutting celebration.
In an expansion of Air U, Sawyer’s has been in the works for four years.
“It was just a matter of getting the financials settled,” General Manager Caitie Chrietzberg said. “Greenville doesn’t have anything like this. The owners wanted to bring something to Greenville and Winterville no one has seen before and to provide a fun, safe place for Winterville and Greenville.”
The park offers children a variety of games and activities.
With five rock climbing courses, a two-story American Ninja Warrior-inspired gym, laser tag, ropes course with ziplines and more than 40 arcade games, children can be entertained for hours.
The fun park also offers trampolines and an indoor playground.
Food and drinks can be purchased at the cafe, which is also located inside the park.
Sawyer’s Fun Park opened its doors on Sept. 4.
“It’s been really awesome. I’ve been here since day one and it’s good to see the end product," Chrietzberg said. "I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this place."