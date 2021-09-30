EUREKA, NC - Luther "L.B." Bryant Mozingo, Jr., died on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Memorial service Saturday at 11 am, at Hollywood Cemetery. Visitation immediately following the service at the graveside. Arrangements by Farmville Funeral Home.
