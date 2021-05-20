Albert Ray Mewborn, age 78, died Monday, May 17, 2021 at his home. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, May 19, at 3:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Kenneth Windham. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Following over 40 years of service, he was the retired regional manager of Ready Mix Concrete. He was a volunteer firefighter of the Farmville Fire Department for over 20 years and a member of the Lion’s Club. Ray was a musician for most of his life and was also a member of Autrey’s Creek Primitive Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Harrell Mewborn and parents, A.P, and Loraine Mewborn. He is survived by his wife Sallie Jarman Mewborn of the home; sons, Al Mewborn and wife, Denise of Farmville and Ricky Mewborn of Washington; granddaughter, Crystal Mewborn of Durham; step-children, Denelle Roberson and husband, K.R. of Ayden, Diane Davis and husband, Gary of Kinston, Donna Lane of Kinston, Larry Lane and wife, Angie of Kenly; sister, Julia Beamon and husband, Perry of Farmville; a host of step-grandchildren; several step-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Autrey’s Creek Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Sallie Mewborn, 3492 South Pitt Street, Farmville, NC 27828. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.
