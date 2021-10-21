On Thursday, October 14, 2021, Elder Arthur Lee Cherry, Sr. died at home surrounded by his family. He was 72 years old. Elder Arthur Lee Cherry, Sr. was born on February 1, 1949 to the late Walter and Mattie Cherry. He graduated from H.B. Suggs High School and then continued his education at Pitt County Community College where he learned trade skills. His passion for drywall afforded him the opportunity to become an entrepreneur. Arthur launched Cherry’s Drywall over 50 years ago. Additionally, he was a pastor, moderator, spiritual advisor, and mentor to many. Elder Arthur Lee Cherry, Sr. is survived by his caring and devoted wife of 35 years, Florine J. Cherry, 5 children, Arthur Lee Cherry, Jr. (Tonya) of Farmville, NC; Jackie Cherry of Greenville, NC; David Cherry of Farmville, NC; Dr. James Worsley (Tara) of Chesterfield, VA; and Cierra Outerbridge (Reggie) of Bethel, NC; 14 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 7 sisters; 2 brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.barnesfuneralhome.org.
