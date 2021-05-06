Mrs. Berlie Williams Dixon, age 85, passed away Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021, at her home. A native of Johnston County, she was born April 6, 1936 the daughter of David Allen and Iretta Lee Williams. The wife of a farmer, she worked side by side with her late husband, Sidney Earl Dixon, tending the land and raising their children. Berlie was known for the fresh vegetables that she grew and sold at the local farmer’s market. She was a long time member of Fort Run PFWB Church and enjoyed working in her flowers, cooking, and spending time with her family. Her surviving family includes her daughter, Annette Dixon Haddock and husband James of Maury; sons, Andy Dixon and wife Donna, and Timmy Dixon and wife Karen all of Snow Hill; a sister, Rowena W. Miller of Snow Hill; her grandchildren, Kerry D. Henning and husband Mark, Bradley Dixon and wife Shelley, and Ashley Morris Godley and husband Ryan; great-grandchildren, Brandon Beaman, Kayla Beaman and Noelle Dixon; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Luna W. Collins, Alice Grace Williams, Alma Frances Williams, Luby Randolph Williams and Emerson Williams. Funeral Services will be held 4 PM Saturday, May 1st , at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with Pastor Frank Rice and Bradley Dixon officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Rainbow Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, and other times at the home of Timmy and Karen Dixon. Mrs. Dixon will lie-in-state on Friday 8AM to 4PM at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome or memorials are encouraged to The Gideons International, PO Box 154, Hookerton, NC 28538. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylor-tyson.com
