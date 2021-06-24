Betty Lee Hill Bynum was born on May 1, 1940 in Greene County and began her journey to heaven on Friday, June 18, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ashby Ben Bynum; her mother, Myrtle Sugg Hill; father, William Bailey Hill; and brothers, Linley Hill and Earl Hill. Betty Bynum graduated from Snow Hill High School in 1958 and married the love of her life, Ashby Bynum, on October 12, 1958. They had three beautiful children; James Bynum (wife Lisa Bynum and their son Joshua Bynum); Drew Bynum (wife Monica Bynum) his sons Matthew Bynum and Ben Bynum; and Misty Bynum Williams (husband Ed Williams and their daughter Allison Williams). Betty is also survived by a brother, James “Bud” Hill; sister, Selma Grant; many loving nieces and nephews; and a special great-granddaughter, Kennedy Winslow. Betty Bynum was a faithful member of Hull Road OFW Baptist Church in Arba, NC, since 1963 where she served as Missionary Chairman for about 37 years. Missions was a passion for Betty, she enjoyed hosting Mission Telethon Sunday’s in March to raise monies for foreign missions. Betty also had a passion for sending personalized cards for all occasions to her church, family and friends. It brought her great joy. As a child she worked in tobacco fields. At the age of 16, she began working at Roses. Betty took college courses in accounting and computers, working several positions during her lifetime at: AC Monk, Service America, Maxway, and The May Museum. Betty was a woman of many talents: sewing, making costumes, cross-stitching, ceramics, painting landscapes, making special cakes (especially pineapple and coconut) and creating floral arrangements. She took pride in her garden: canning and freezing vegetables, as well as, sharing her garden bounty with many friends. Betty’s retirement dream was to open a Bed and Breakfast called The Cupelo within the family farm house, as it has been in the family since 1858. She began renovations in 1996 after the house took damage from the years’ hurricane season. It was almost ready to open, but, God had different plans. Betty enjoyed going out to eat seafood at Dixie Queen in Farmville and getting her hair fixed every week. She said that was her luxury in life. She enjoyed the company of many friends. We would like to give a very special thanks to her drivers and caregivers, especially: James “Bud” Hill, Loria Craft, Jannie Holloman, Sharon Crocker, and Norma Smith. Funeral services were held at 2 PM on Wednesday, June 23rd, at Hull Road OFW Baptist Church. Burial immediately followed at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family received friends on Wednesday from 1:00 – 1:45 PM in the Hull Road Church Family Life Center prior to the service and more specific times at the Bynum Farm House. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Hull Road OFW Baptist Church for Foreign Missions, 3984 Hull Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com
