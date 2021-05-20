Mrs. Betty Lou Combs Hardison, age 81, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at her residence. Born February 12, 1940, she was the daughter of Rastus and Jenny Irene Best Combs. Mrs. Hardison was a consummate homemaker, wonderful cook, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bruce Gordon Hardison on June 7, 2004. Her surviving family includes her children, Cyndy Hardison Benton and husband Wayne, Beadie Hardison Moore and husband Ricky, Jenny Hardison Blizzard, and Bruce Gordon Hardison II and wife Marla; grandchildren, Danielle Blizzard, Jena Blizzard, Lexi Blizzard, Makayla Benton, Dylan Benton, Starr Benton, Savannah Moore, Shane Moore, Lila Hardison and Bruce G. Hardison III; sisters, Marjorie Wooten, Shelba Lancaster, and Linda Beard; and brothers, Johnny Combs and Tommy Combs and wife Faye. Funeral services were held graveside 11 AM Friday, May 14th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor David Sawyer and Pastor Doug White officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday immediately following the service and other times at the home of Bruce and Marla Hardison. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Free Union OFWB Church, 2573 Firetower Road, Walstonburg, NC 27888 or First Baptist Church, PO Box 484, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com
