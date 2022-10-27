Billy Ray “Buddy” Nance, 91, passed away October 21, 2022, at Whitestone in Greensboro, NC. A service will take place Wednesday, October 26th, at 1pm at the WhiteStone Chapel in Greensboro. Buddy was born in High Point, NC and attended High Point Central High School, graduating in 1950. He then joined the US Air Force and served his country in the Korean War. After service, he began a 35-year career with 3M Company and married Miriam Tabitha “Tabbie” Bright. They spent time in Atlanta, GA, before settling on a small farm in Jamestown, NC. Buddy is survived by his wife; daughter Miriam Nance Lewis and her husband John Redden Lewis of Farmville, NC; and daughter Tabbie Ann Nance of Beaufort, NC; grandchildren Redden Lewis (Tenley Haaby), Billy Lewis (Jessica Anderson), Milo Lewis Ferrell (Dwayne Ferrell); great-grandchildren Grimes Lewis, Georgiana Ferrell and Copper Ray Myers; great-grandson's mothers Jessica Avery and Meg Myers; and several nieces and nephews. Buddy is predeceased by his father and mother; his aunt Ruth W. Penny; his brother Lloyd Nance Jr.; and his son-in-law David Wheatly. The family appreciates the love and care provided to Buddy by the dedicated employees at WhiteStone Care and Wellness Center and at AuthoraCare of Greensboro, and the support of so many friends. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Buddy are encouraged to make a memorial donations to one of these two organizations: NC Agricultural Foundation/Billy Nance Family 4-H Leadership Endowment, Campus Box 7645, NC State University, Raleigh, NC 27645 or at go.ncsu.edu/NanceEndowment. Please note "Nance Endowment" in the memo section of the check; Or AuthoraCare Foundation, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC, 27405. Please note "Memory of Billy Ray Nance" in the memo section of the check.