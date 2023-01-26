Bonnie Riddle

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
With her family at her side, Mrs. Bonnie Roberson Riddle passed on to her heavenly home Saturday December 31, 2022. Bonnie was the second child born to Grover and Dorothy Roberson, in Rockland, Maine, on June 7th, 1949. Her family moved to Fuquay, North Carolina in the late 1950's, where she grew up, graduated high school, and eventually married J. Donald Riddle, on December 22nd, 1967. Bonnie and Don had two children, Teresa and Jeremy. She was a loving mother, who kept her youngsters busy with crafts, gardening, and other activities. She instilled in her children a love of the outdoors, dogs, and fixing things up. Bonnie was both a Girl Scout and a Cub Scout leader, organizing cookie sales and many, many camping trips. Hard work and working hard were considered a virtue. You could say anything you wanted to about someone, but as long as you included "they work hard," they were a-okay in mom's book. In 1998, Bonnie and Don moved to the small town of Walstonburg, NC. She worked for a few years as a substitute rural letter carrier and eventually served as the Town Clerk for 15 years before she retired. Bonnie enjoyed trips to Maine to visit her family, collecting art, and growing orchids. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Don Riddle, daughter Teresa, son, Jeremy, and beloved daughter in law, Shannon. Also nephew Edward Gardner, nephew Christopher Roberson, and niece Emily Roberson Viccaro. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.