Carrie Elizabeth Newton Willoughby was born on December 10, 1935, in Pitt County, NC to the late George and Melvine Williams Newton. She peacefully departed this earthly life on March 12, 2023, with family around her beside. She was the fourth child of seven siblings. Her brothers, Weldon (Jug), James Arthur (Dook), George (Pet), William Columbus (Bro)Newton and sister, Louise Newton Wooten preceded her in death. Carrie attended Pitt County schools graduating from H.B. Sugg High School in the class of 1954. After graduation she moved to Connecticut to explore work opportunities. Realizing that manual labor and life in the big city was not for her, she returned to Pitt County. NC. It was in Fountain, NC where she met and married the love of her life, James T. Willoughby, Jr. To this union six children were born. She enjoyed being a wife and mother. Together, they enjoyed 33 years of marriage before he passed away in 1995. Assisting her husband whenever she could, they expanded the Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home business to what it is today. Her affiliations include the Funeral Directors and Morticians Association Ladies Auxiliary and Daughter of Rofelt Pasha Court # 108. Carrie joined Dilda’s Chapel church in her younger years, but then moved her membership to Reid’s Chapel Church to be aligned with her husband. She loved the Lord and acknowledged his presence in her life each day. She took comfort and pride in reciting Psalm 23 her favorite scripture and continued to recite this scripture until her last health battle. She would often ask everyone to stand and recite this scripture with her. Her favorite verse being “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Left to cherish her memories are her children: Elvie W. Adams (Bill) of Austell, GA, Melba Willoughby-Newbern of Austell, GA, Regina Willoughby-Langley, James T. Willoughby, III(Phyllis), of Tarboro, NC; Reginald Willoughby (Sandra), of Princeville, NC and Eric K. Willoughby (Beverly) of Fountain, NC; one sister; Alice N. Hines of Fountain, NC. stepson, William E. Newton, Tarboro, and James Dixon of Fountain, NC, eight grandchildren; James. T. Willoughby, IV of Greensboro, NC. Julius Henry of Raleigh, NC, Kenaya M. Pitt of Farmville, NC Kimberly Willoughby, Marcus T. Willoughby, Philip Willoughby, Joseph Willoughby Langley, Durrell Willoughby all of Tarboro, NC; four great – grandchildren, James T. Willoughby, V, Keighan Pitt, Wynter Willoughby and Braylen Pitt; one brother-in-law Eddie T. Wooten of Maryland, aunt, Ernestine Gorham of Greenville, NC, and a host of loving aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins’ other relatives and friends. A viewing was held on Thursday March 16, 2023, 4 to 6 pm at the Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home, Inc. Fountain, NC with family receiving friends from 6 to7 pm. The funeral service was held on Friday March 17, 2023, 12 o’clock Noon at the Salvation & Praise Full Gospel Church, 9243 W Marlboro Rd. Farmville, NC. Services entrusted to Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home of Fountain, NC.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Three arrests made in Fountain Dollar General thefts; Snow Hill man convicted in COVID scheme
- Beta Alpha member gives your of Ayden Museum
- School board divided over book purchases: Members at odds over themes of sexuality or gender identity
- Expert, officials offer assurances that banking system is safe
- Council on Aging announces March activities
- Celia Stone: God offers strength in time of sorrow
- Happenings: Events, activities and community announcements
- Mail stolen from church; police seek driver
- $5M expansion will help Ayden manufacturer grow, CEO said
- Looking Back ... The Last 100 Years
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.