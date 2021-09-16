Charles Lewis, Sr.

Long time builder and community leader Charles Lewis, Sr. passed away on Sunday August 29 at the age of 89 from complications due to COVID-19. Lewis was a Greene County native and dedicated his life to providing affordable housing and construction services for citizens of eastern North Carolina and beyond. As a community leader in Snow Hill he was a founding member of the Greene County Improvement Association and a Scoutmaster to Boy Scout Troop 331 in the late 1970's. Lewis is survived by his wife Hazel, son Charles, Jr.(Patrice), brother Haywood Lewis(Wilma), sister Mamie Ruth Lewis, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.