Charlotte J. Callihan, age 84, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021. The funeral service was conducted Sunday, June 6, at 2:00 P.M. at the Farmville Presbyterian Church by Rev. Rocky Stone. The family received friends immediately following the service in the Farmville Presbyterian Church Family Life Center. The graveside service was held at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Littleton, NC at 5:00 P.M. She was born in Littleton, NC on November 27, 1936 to the late J. Fabius and Louise M. Jones. Charlotte graduated from Littleton High School and while there met her future husband, Aaron H. Callihan of Vaughn, NC, whom she married in July of 1958. Charlotte graduated from East Carolina College (now University) with a Bachelors degree in Home Economics, and was employed as a Home Economics teacher with Pitt County Schools until her retirement. She was an excellent cook who enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was devoted to her family, and in her later years her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren during the annual beach trip. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Aaron H. Callihan. She is survived by her two sons, Daniel (Colleen) and David (Tracy); grandchildren, Kathryn Callihan, Matthew Callihan, Taylor Callihan, and Caroline Callihan; her sister, Juanita Hundley, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Those desiring to make a memorial may please consider the Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg Street, Farmville, NC 27828. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com .