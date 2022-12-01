Clarence Osmond Kearney Jr, known best as “Ossie”, passed away Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022, at home surrounded by his cherished family. A lifelong resident of Greene County, he was born September 10, 1948, the son of Clarence Osmond Kearney Sr. and Rubineal Mason Kearney. A graduate of Greene Central High School, Ossie completed his post-secondary education at Atlantic Christian College. A true steward of the earth, Ossie formed a love of the land at an early age in life and quickly established his vocation in tilling the soil of the family farm. A vintage farmer, his greatest joy was working on the farm in row crops and being an outstanding tobacco farmer. As agriculture evolved, he and his wife established a prized angus herd and were among some of the first in eastern North Carolina to begin offering farm raised all natural premium beef and pork; many of the finest farm to fork restaurants feature their products today. Ossie always viewed his family farm as a blessing that provided him an opportunity to do what he loved while also providing a place for his children and grandchildren to work and play; he endeavored to leave a farming legacy to the generations that follow. A genuine friend to many, he recognized and believed in serving his community where he could. For many years he was a member of the Jason Volunteer Fire Department having served as its Chief, he served as Chairman of the Greene Lenoir Partnership for Children, served 18 years on the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services boards, served on Greene County Soil and Water Conservation Board, was a member of the originating board for the Greene County Chamber of Commerce, and was a Mason in the Radiance Lodge in Snow Hill. As a member of Calvary Memorial United Methodist Church, he served in many positions and on many committees. Having been reared at Calvary Memorial, he was most proud to have been a God and Church Boy Scout in Troop 74 that still carries on to this day. In addition to his parents, Ossie was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Kearney Robertson. Surviving Ossie are his beloved wife of 47 years, Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Barnes Kearney; daughter, Mary Nell Kearney Morris and husband, Marty Willie Morris; son, Andrew Mason Kearney; grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Morris, Andrew Mason Kearney Jr, Nell Mason Morris and John Davidson Morris; and his siblings, Polly Kearney Galloway and Lola Kearney Summey. Funeral Services will be held 3 PM Sunday, November 27th, at Calvary Memorial United Methodist Church with Reverend Emily Hamil-Blair and Reverend Claire Clyburn officiating. Interment will follow at the Mewborn Cemetery with honors being rendered by the Jason VFD. The family will receive friends at the residence (2029 Mewborn Church Road) on Saturday, November 26th, beginning at 10 AM and continuing throughout the day. Flowers are welcome or memorials are encouraged to Calvary Memorial UMC, PO Box 445, Snow Hill, NC 28580.
