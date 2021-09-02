Clark Thomas Nolen, age 73, died Saturday, August 21, 2021. Mr. Nolen was born in Farmville on July 7, 1948 and graduated from Farmville High School in 1966. After high school he volunteered with the Army and served in Korea as a radio repairman. He was a graduate from UNC-Charlotte with a degree in accounting. He worked in Waycross, GA and in Wilson, NC for different companies before working with Farrior and Sons for over 30 years as an accountant. He was a member of the Farmville Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon, elder, sang in the choir, taught men’s Sunday school, and also as the church treasurer. Mr. Nolen was also a member of the Farmville Rotary where he served as treasurer, and was on the Eagle Review Board for the local Boy Scouts. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 4, at 2:00 P.M. at the Farmville Presbyterian Church by Rev. Rocky Stone. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service form 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the church. He is survived by a sister, Jacqueline “Jackie” Kirkman of Charlotte; a niece, Laura Kirkman Waddell and husband, Eddie; nephew, Michael Thomas Kirkman and wife, Rachel; one great-niece; and three great-nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg Street, Farmville, NC 27828. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com .
