Mrs. Connie Beaman Tyndall, age 82, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center. A native of Greene County, she was born April 2, 1940, the daughter of Richard Alfred and Julia Heath Beaman. Connie was a lifelong member of Free Union Original Free Will Baptist Church and retired from Eastern Correctional Institution in Maury after 20 years of service. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, working in the yard, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Her surviving family includes her husband, James "Jimmy" Tyndall, Jr; a son, Jeffery Allen Tyndall of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne Warrick (James) of TN, Richard Dean Tyndall of GA, Jeffery Allen Tyndall, Jr. of Snow Hill, and Jessica Nicole Baker (Dewey) of Dudley; great-grandchildren, Bryson Warrick and Jaden Warrick; sister-in-law, Carolyn Beaman of Snow Hill; special "sisters", Janice Johnson (Danny) of Snow Hill, Sandra Anderson of Farmville, Kathie Tyson (Walter) of Vanceboro, and Theresa Howley (John) of Kenly; special friends and neighbors, Lou and Bronnie Chase of Snow Hill and Barbara Herring of Kinston; and many special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, N.A. Beaman. Funeral services were held graveside 2:30 PM Tuesday, January 17th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Reverend Stephen Prescott officiating. The family will received friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Free Union OFWB Church, 2535 Fire Tower Road, Walstonburg, NC 27888. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.