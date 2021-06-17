Mr. David Carlyle Taylor, age 85, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence. Born September 30, 1935, he was the son of Carlyle M. Taylor and Fannie Stroud Taylor. A mechanic by profession, David had long career working with dealerships including his father’s Taylor Chevrolet that was located in Snow Hill, the former Skyland Chevrolet of Snow Hill, and the former Dan Wise Chevrolet of LaGrange. David was a member of the First Baptist Church of Snow Hill. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers, Ed Taylor and Larry Taylor; and parents-in-law, Reverend Dan Beaman and Nina H. Beaman. David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Beaman Taylor; sister-in-law, Mary Godwin Reed and husband Randy of Pennsylvania; a special nephew, Don Godwin and wife Marie of Virginia; and great-nieces, Grace Godwin and Caroline Godwin. Funeral services were held graveside 11 AM Tuesday, June 15th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor David Sawyer officiating. The family received friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 484, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until Friday morning. * At 8:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 13.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 11.9 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58. &&
