Mr. David Carlyle Taylor, age 85, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence. Born September 30, 1935, he was the son of Carlyle M. Taylor and Fannie Stroud Taylor. A mechanic by profession, David had long career working with dealerships including his father’s Taylor Chevrolet that was located in Snow Hill, the former Skyland Chevrolet of Snow Hill, and the former Dan Wise Chevrolet of LaGrange. David was a member of the First Baptist Church of Snow Hill. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers, Ed Taylor and Larry Taylor; and parents-in-law, Reverend Dan Beaman and Nina H. Beaman. David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Beaman Taylor; sister-in-law, Mary Godwin Reed and husband Randy of Pennsylvania; a special nephew, Don Godwin and wife Marie of Virginia; and great-nieces, Grace Godwin and Caroline Godwin. Funeral services were held graveside 11 AM Tuesday, June 15th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor David Sawyer officiating. The family received friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 484, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com