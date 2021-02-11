Mrs. Deborah Albritton Katkaveck, age 67, passed away Saturday morning, February 6, 2021, following a brief battle with liver disease. Following graduation from Arendall Parrott Academy, Deborah completed her undergraduate degree at Meredith College. Following graduation from college, Deborah began a career in long-term healthcare administration in management of a family enterprise until her retirement. Deborah resided most of her life in the Hookerton Community. A longtime member of Grace Fellowship Church in Kinston, Deborah was active in many of the church’s activities and ministries. Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Charles Hopkins Albritton, Jr.; and brother, Charles Hopkins Albritton III. Deborah is survived by her husband, Stephan “Steve” Paul Katkaveck of Hookerton; daughter, Leslie Katkaveck Martinez and husband, Fabien of Alabama; son, Stephan Paul Katkaveck II of Hookerton; granddaughter, Ava Martinez; brother, David Albritton and wife, Anne of Kinston; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends. A service to celebrate and remember Deborah’s life was held 2 PM Wednesday, February 10th, at Grace Fellowship Church with Pastor Jason McKnight officiating. Committal services immediately followed at the Hookerton UMC Cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday from 6 – 8 PM at Grace Fellowship Church and other times at the residence, 345 Morris BBQ Road, Hookerton, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Grace Fellowship Church, 327 Academy Heights Road, Kinston, NC 28504.
