Dixie S. Hart, known best as “Miss Dixie”, age 95, a beloved mother, was carried by Angels to rest on January 3, 2021. A native of Greene County, she was born June 5, 1925, the daughter of Drew Dixon Sugg and Dessie Lois Sugg. In addition to her parents, Dixie was preceded in death by husband, Lill M. Hart. She is survived by her daughter, Marlene D. Hart of Snow Hill, and a host of cousins, other extended family and friends. Dixie was reared on the family farm. After graduating from Snow Hill High School she completed her BA/MA in Education at East Carolina Teachers College, what is now East Carolina University. She taught at Mt. Olive College, Wayne and Lenoir County Schools more than 20 years and more than 15 years at Greene Central High School. An exceptional educator she truly viewed the world as the classroom and chose to seize all opportunities to teach. She absolutely loved teaching and helping children see and reach their true potential. Most importantly, anyone she touched can attest that her patience, kindness, compassion and undivided attention was given to every single person. Her devotion to education was also evident in her long and devoted membership in the ADK Sorority for Teachers and its endeavors to better the lives of students through scholarships opportunities. Dixie was a shining light who people gravitated toward and she was the most positive person who could find the silver lining in any situation. She always offered a smile and an empathetic ear to anyone who needed. She had the ability to make everyone (student, friend, stranger) feel like the most special person on earth. She always was kind, giving and thought of others before herself. She was the happiest when she could be of help or give a handmade gift to others. Dixie never lost her love of the land and once retired she enjoyed the time she spent gardening, picking blueberries, picking up pecans and cherished the time she spent with Marlene assisting with a diverse population of animals. She relished feeding the animals and doting upon them daily. When her physical health placed some limitations upon her, she continued to support and gave lots of love and care for many puppies and kitties in foster care prior to them finding their forever homes. She was blessed that her intellect and mental sharpness never dulled and she found tremendous comfort and satisfaction in her daily devotion and solving her Sudoku, Jumble and Word Find puzzles. In her true unselfish fashion, her final request was to donate her ultimate gift for medical study. She was received as a “Silent Teacher” by the Anatomical Gifts Program at Duke University School of Medicine. Dixie was a loving Daughter, Wife, Mother, Special Sister, Teacher and Friend who will be missed beyond measure. Family, friends and all those whom lives she touched, I invite you to celebrate her incredible loving spirit of life with her final lesson: “Share your Love, Be Happy and Be Grateful”. The family expresses appreciation to Alison Cieszko, PA-C and Dr. Gallagher for her medical care; Dr. Philpot, Sarah Wyatt-CNA and Shellie Cahoo-RN of Amedisys Hospice Care with special thanks to Caren Cooper-RN whose dedication to “Mrs. Dixie” assured her the best hospice care. Special appreciation to her companion assistants, Elaine Artis and Ava Lisson. For those desiring to remember and honor Dixie’s life, memorials are suggested to the Fidelis Xi ADK Sorority Scholarship Fund, c/o Carolyn Melton, 2446 Pineridge Drive, Kinston, NC 28504 or to an animal rescue of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylor-tyson.com.
