Donna Lynn Batchelor, 61, of Wilson, died Saturday, August 7, 2021. Funeral, Wednesday, 7:00 PM, Wilson Memorial Service, followed by at time of visiting and sharing. Donna is survived by her husband, Bobby W. Batchelor; daughter, Ashley Mizelle (Chris) of Wilson; son Michael Batchelor of Elm City; grandchildren, Adeline Mizelle and Bobby Wayne Batchelor; brothers, Morris “Doc” Dail (Betsy) of Wilson and Larry Dail (Gail) of Snow Hill. Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr. N, Wilson, 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.
