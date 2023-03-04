...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers along a cold front tonight may
lead to enhanced areas of wind, with a few wind gusts greater
than 50 mph possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
On Thursday, February 16th, 2023, Dorothy Fulford Walston, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 89. Dot was born on December 27, 1933 in Greenville, North Carolina to William and Allie Fulford. She went into nursing where she met her husband, Donald E. Walston. They were married on August 31st, 1957. They had a loving marriage and raised two children, Donald E. Walston Jr. and Lisa Lynn Walston. Dot had a passion for animals. She had various breeds of dogs and cherished her time with them. They were a constant companion through out her life. She also loved to read and play bridge. She was known for her kindness, loyalty and love of people. Dot was preceded in death by her brothers, Billy and Bobby, father, Bill, and her mother, Allie, and her husband of 43 years, Don. She is survived by her kids, brother, Donnie, her two grandkids and two great grandkids. A graveside service will be held at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens on Friday, February 24th, at 11:00 A.M. by Rev. Richard Dial. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service at the cemetery. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.