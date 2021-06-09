Dudley Sizer "Bo" Engleby passed away peacefully at home in Ayden, NC on Thursday, June 3rd 2021. The family received friends from 5-6pm, Saturday June 5th at Ayden Christian Church with a memorial service that followed. He was born February 12, 1931 to Joseph Thomas and Ida Sizer Engleby in Roanoke, VA. Bo was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Air Force, and was a very proud graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute. Bo was a metallurgical engineer working for aerospace technologies, culminating in tremendous success at the Naval Air Reworks Facility at Cherry Point MCAS specializing in ceramic coatings technology and failure analysis.Following these accomplishments Bo founded his own firm, Engleby & Others, consulting to industry and working on his pet projects in robotics and cutting edge ceramic engine development. He was an inventor, a lifelong tinkerer, a former Scoutmaster and was active in his church, Ayden Christian Church. Bo is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Rider Engleby, his daughter Shaun Engleby and two sons Thomas and Joseph Engleby. Bo is survived by 6 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Bo was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
