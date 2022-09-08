Earl Brantley “EB” Mewborn, Jr., 90, was welcomed into his Heavenly home on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The son of the late Earl Brantley Mewborn, Sr. and Mary Wooten Mewborn, EB was born and raised in Greene County. Nothing pleases EB more than getting outside and riding on his lawnmower, taking care of his grass. EB will always be remembered for having such a well-manicured lawn. A service to celebrate EB’s life will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. at Harrell’s Chapel FWB Church. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service, from 2:00 P.M. until 2:30 P.M. at the church. Following the service, burial will be held at Snow Hill Cemetery. EB is survived by his daughter, Shari Lanette Mewborn, and husband, Jesse Oakes; grandchildren, Brantley Mewborn Cooper, Amelia Bryn Victoria Cooper, and Arend Stratton Cooper; sister, Dixie Cantu, as well as a host of nieces and nephews that were near and dear to his heart. In addition to his parents, EB is preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine Ginn Mewborn; son, Earl Brantley Mewborn, III., and sister Mary Marie Letchworth. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be sent to Harrell’s Chapel FWB Church at 1505 NC Hwy 58, Snow Hill NC 28580 in memory of EB. Services have been entrusted to Seymour Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.seymourfuneralhome.com