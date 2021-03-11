Edna Varnell Norville, age 94, died Saturday, March 6, 2021. Graveside service was held Tuesday, March 9, at 2:00 P.M. at Queen Anne Cemetery in Fountain by Charles “Chuck” Wheeler. The family received friends immediately following the service at the graveside. Mrs. Norville was a longtime member of Fountain Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Norville; granddaughter, Michelle Drake Baker; and son-in-law, Ed Dilda. She is survived by her daughter, Betsy Drake Hamilton and husband, Richard of Amelia Island, FL and daughter and caregiver, Joyce Norville Dilda of Wilson; grandchildren, Marsha Drake Moore and husband, Hugh of High Point and LaMar Dilda Bethea and husband, Dale of Raleigh; grand-son-in-law, Steve Baker; great grandchildren, Maia Moore, Alex Moore, and Drake Baker. The family extends special thanks to the Kitty Askins Center in Goldsboro, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.
