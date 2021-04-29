Ernestine Merritt Shackelford passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, April 22, 2021 after 6 months of declining health. Known to many as “Ernie”, she was blessed with 88 years filled with the joys of family, friends, and faith. Ernestine was born in Douglas, Georgia on March 20, 1933 to Archie and Mamie Monk Merritt. After losing her father at an early age, she and her mother relocated to Niagara Falls, New York when she was 7. It was here that she attended Lasalle elementary and middle school. Her memories of Niagara Falls were her fondest, especially the ones of ice skating with friends during the winter months. At 14, Ernestine and her mother moved to Miami, Florida to live with her sister Mary. She attended Miami Jackson Senior High School and worked at Kress’ Dime Store on Flagler Street after school. While in Miami, she met and married Cecil with whom she celebrated 52 years of marriage. Ernestine and Cecil made their home in Snow Hill after he was discharged from the Army in 1953. It was there that they farmed and raised their family for the next 51 years. In addition to helping on the farm, she worked part time as a sales associate at Nora’s Dress Shop and later at Trudy’s. Ernestine was a faithful member of Free Union Free Will Baptist Church where she served for several years as a Sunday School Teacher. She also sang in the choir and was a member of the Lydia Circle. Five years after Cecil’s death, Ernestine moved to Greensboro, NC to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law. While in Greensboro, she was able to pursue her lifelong dream of ballroom dancing. She continued to take ballroom dancing lessons up until the age of 86. She loved her time in Greensboro and was able to live life it to its fullest. Ernestine leaves behind 3 children: Gregory and his wife Grene´ of LaGrange, Kathy and her husband Wayne of Greensboro and Jerry of Sanford. Also left to cherish her memory are grandchildren Christina (Andrew), Jeffrey and 5 great-grandchildren. Graveside services were held on Tuesday, April 27 at 2 pm at the Snow Hill Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions there will be no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Free Union FWB Senior Sunday School Class, 2573 Firetower Road, Walstonburg, NC 27888. You are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.taylor-tyson.com.
