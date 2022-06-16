Mrs. Frances Beaman Lane, age 86, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice following a brief period of declining health. A native of Greene County, she was born September 6, 1935, the daughter of Lyman and Lewellyn Taylor Beaman. Following graduation from the former Snow Hill High School, Frances attended the Crawford W. Long School of Nursing in Atlanta, Georgia where she earned her licensure as a Registered Nurse. She remained in Atlanta for a brief time working as a nurse before returning to eastern North Carolina. Upon returning home she soon met and married Thomas “Tommy” H. Lane, Jr. They settled in Greenville and quickly became staples of the East Carolina community and the Pirate Club. Tommy having completed his undergraduate degree at ECU was a loyal Pirate and Frances was at his side supporting ECU as well. In addition to being an avid ECU fan, Frances joined the faculty of the university where she continued practicing as a Registered Nurse in student health. Following her retirement from ECU, she and Tommy remained loyal Pirate fans and athletic supporters. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tommy Lane; and a brother, William Douglas “Bill” Beaman. Frances is survived by her sisters, Jean Beaman and Joan Beaman, both of Garner; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Lane Helms of Greenville and Evelyn Lane of Mount Olive; a brother-in-law, Mitchell Lane of Fayetteville; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held privately at the Snow Hill Cemetery where Mrs. Lane will be interred with her late husband. For those desiring to make a memorial in her memory, please consider the Pirate Club Educational Foundation, Ward Sports Medicine Building, Suite 304, Greenville, NC 27858-4353. Online condolences may be made at www.taylor-tyson.com
