George Kenneth (Ken) Johnson,Sr. 82 of Snow Hill, NC received his angel wings and entered into heaven on June 3, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. Ken retired from E.I. Dupont after 32 years of service and was a retired American Quarter Horse Judge. He was preceded in death by his son George K. Johnson, Jr., his parents Roger and Eugenia Johnson, stepmother Kathleen Marshburn Johnson and brother Charles Johnson. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Edwina Crenshaw Johnson, granddaughter Jordan Kenly Johnson and mother Paula Jennings Johnson, daughter-in-law Lisa Brown Johnson. Brothers Roger Johnson (Susan), Carroll Johnson (Dianne), Mickey Johnson (Judy) and Stuart Johnson (friend Pat), sister in laws Avonna Johnson and Maxine Lee Moore, numerous nieces and nephews, along with special friends Sean Johnson, JoAnn Wessell and Billy Waters. A very special thank you to Leslee Johnson and Desny Reece with Community Care and Hospice. A celebration of life will be held Friday June 11, 2021 at 5 p.m. at the home, 485 Joshua Mewborn Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations to made in Kenneth’s memory to Saint Judes Children's Hospital or The American Quarter Horse Association Crisis Program.