Mr. George Mitchell Strickland, age 66, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville. A native of Pitt County, he was born July 11, 1955 the son of Blaney and Viola Hardison Strickland. George served his country in the US Army for two years and returned home to start his family. He enjoyed fishing, cutting his grass, cooking, and spending time with his family. His surviving family includes his wife, Rhonda Radford Strickland; daughter, Stephanie Strickland Rouse (Michael) of Farmville; sisters, Linda S. Carraway (Jeff) of Farmville and Marie S. Mejia of Chocowinity; a brother, Linwood Earl Strickland (Doris) of Walstonburg; grandchildren, Miranda Rouse (Chris) and Kirsten Rouse all of Farmville, and Natalie Strickland of the home; a great-grandson, Matthew Hamilton; a special friend, Lou Strickland of Farmville; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lindsay Strickland; sisters, Aileen S. Wells, Connie S. Robinson, Reba S. Beamon, and Ellen Gallmeyer; a brother, B.F. Strickland. Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 28th, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with Reverend Randy Smith officiating. The family received friends from 1:00- 1:50 PM prior to the service and other times at the family residence. A private burial will take place at the Brann Family Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials are encouraged to the Vidant Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville NC 27834. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com