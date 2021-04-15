Geraldine Scruggs

Mrs. Geraldine Scruggs, after recently celebrating her 96th birthday, went to be with the Lord on Good Friday, April 2nd, 2021. She died peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours in her Augusta, Georgia home where she was in hospice care. She was born January 29, 1925, to Gerald and Ava Albritton, in Snow Hill, North Carolina, the youngest of four daughters. She was a graduate of East Carolina University where she met her beloved husband of over 60 years, Dr. Charles S, Scruggs. Geraldine (Jerry) worked for General Electric in Chicago, Illinois, while her husband was attending Loyola Dental School. She traveled with her husband as a Naval Officer’s wife all over the world. She was active in numerous volunteer service organizations including the Red Cross at Eisenhower Army Hospital at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia. She gave birth to three children, Lynn who is married to Pastor Terry Davis; Daniel who married Peggy Manoogian and served in the United States Navy until his death from cancer; and her youngest son Byron, who has been her caretaker for the past 14 years. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Davis and her husband Terry; her son Byron Scruggs; her daughter-in-law Peggy Manoogian; eight grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Charles S. Scruggs (Captain U.S. Navy); her son, Dr. Daniel Scruggs (Commander U.S. Navy); and her sisters, Mary Kathryn Albritton, Marjorie Frey Paul, and Ava Taylor Albritton. A graveside service was held Friday, April 9th at 3:00 PM at Snow Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.