Hardy Perry Moore, Jr., age 80, passed away at home on June 8, 2023. Mr. Moore founded Moore's Fiberglass, Inc. in 1987 after spending 25 years as plant manager for Carolina Fiberglass/Wallace Murray in Wilson, NC. He was a dedicated businessman known for his integrity, generosity, and immense work ethic, characteristics he has instilled in his sons and grandchildren as they continue his legacy in the family business. As the patriarch of the family, he was the provider and protector. His generosity extended beyond his family and into the community. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family. Even as his health declined, he never missed an opportunity to attend his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's ballgames and programs or to accompany them hunting and fishing. He cherished his fur baby, Bella. Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his parents Hardy and Eula Moore, son Shannon Moore, grandson Lynn Moore, and sister Ellen Grady. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Brenda Malaine "Sal" Moore of the home, sons Chris Moore (Jennifer) and Scott Moore (Renee) of Walstonburg, grandchildren Sarah Moore of Suwanee, Georgia, Malaine Carraway (Brandon), Travis Moore (Grayson), Dustin Moore (Bethany), Blake Moore, Hunter Moore (Alyssa) all of Walstonburg; nine great-grandchildren; siblings Carol Waters, Barbara Crawford, Allen Moore, and Dwight Moore; many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 11th, at Farmville Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at the Walstonburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the hour prior to the service from 2:00 - 2:45 p.m. and other times at the Moore home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Walstonburg Rural Fire Association, PO Box 65 Walstonburg, NC 27888. Online condolences can be made at www.farmvillefh.com.