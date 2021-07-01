Mrs. Hilda Lorraine Wade Edmundson, age 90, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021. Born in Greene County November 30, 1930, she was the daughter of James Roy and Cora Wade. Hilda was the eldest living member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. She worked beside her husband tending the family farm and also enjoyed working in the yard, gardening, sewing, and square dancing. For several years following the death of her first husband, Hilda was a volunteer at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. Her surviving family includes her daughter, Nancy Edmundson Adams and husband Jerry of Stantonsburg; a sister, Peggy Wade Gerkin of Goldsboro; grandchildren, Amanda Adams Ary and husband Daniel Robinson of Lewisville, Dred R. “Dee” Edmundson IV and wife Michelle of Farmville, Jason Taylor and wife Allison of Macclesfield, and Jeremy Taylor and wife Lisa of Rocky Mount; great-grandchildren, Lofton Ary, Joshua Ary, Emma Taylor, Andrew Taylor, Chase Taylor, and Ella Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Dred Roland Edmundson Jr. and Johnnie West; a son, Dred Roland “Rusty” Edmundson III; a sister, Cleo Wade Creech; and brothers, Durwood Wade, Wilson Wade, and Warren Wade. Funeral services were held 2 PM Thursday, June 24th, at Lebanon UMC with Reverend Billy Yeargin officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall and other times at the family residence. A private interment took place at the Edmundson Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Lebanon UMC, c/o Faye Anderson, 895 Pope Farm Road, Stantonsburg, NC 27883 or Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handly Park Ct. Goldsboro NC, 27534. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Ayden Chiropractic provides relief, fills need
- Bill to ban "Carolina Squat" before N.C. Senate
- Block party celebrates hair academy's opening
- Greene approves EMS funding
- Captains inspire others with 'Don't wait' message
- Sauls Farm celebrates 200-year legacy
- Farmville celebrates Independence Day
- Man who evaded arrest captured; two others arrested for Snow Hill shooting incident
- Driver in wreck that killed teens in Pitt County driving 75 mph, report said
- Snow HIll man arrested on child pornography charges
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.