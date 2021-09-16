James Carl "Jim" Hillard, 71, of Greenville, NC, unexpectedly passed away early morning on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Tyson Hillard and father, James Critz Hillard of Farmville, NC. Jim was a native of Farmville, NC, where he was raised and went to school. He eventually settled in Greenville, NC. If you knew Jim, you knew he had a passion for playing golf. He spent his young adult years traveling the country as well as overseas to play in numerous tournaments. He was a long time member of Brook Valley Country Club where he was 5 time Club Champion. Later in life, he would meet his wife, Debra and his passion turned into fatherhood when he had his two girls. Jim was always a traditional man in every since of the word. He lived a simple life where he enjoyed spending his free time with his family. He was straightforward and had a dry sense of humor, but he also remained humble, kind, and honorable. He loved helping anyone in need. One of his favorite charities that he followed and worked with was NCPacks4Patriots. Jim is survived by his twin girls, Cate Haskett and husband, Jamie, of Winterville, NC; and Kellen Hillard of Greenville, NC. He was a proud PawPaw to his granddaughter, Melissa, whom he loved to share pictures of to all he knew. He will not only be missed by his family, but also by his long time work family at East Carolina Lincoln and East Carolina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT, where he was currently employed and worked for nearly 20 years, as well as his vast circle of friends. There was a visitation held on Tuesday, September 14th at the Farmville Funeral Home from 6-8pm for family and friends. A public graveside service commenced at 11am on Wednesday, September 15th at Hollywood Cemetery for anyone wishing to pay respects to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.
