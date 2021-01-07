James Lee "Bobo" Goodyear

James Lee Goodyear “Bobo" age 51 of Hookerton, NC passed away suddenly on 12/31/2020. James is predeceased by both parents James “Bud" Goodyear of Beaufort, SC and Marilyn Goodwin of Bridgeport. CT. He leaves behind 7 siblings; John and Linda Ferrenti (maternal), Wanda, Helen, Janice, Sandy, and Kenneth (paternal). Along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved deeply. Special thanks to the members of Kingdom Hall for welcoming and embracing James over the last few years. He appreciated their love and support. James was born in Norwalk, CT. He resided between CT and GA most of his life. He was a skilled painter. He had a host of friends. Family meant everything to him. Everyone held a special place in his heart. He was everyone’s little brother, son, or uncle. He was charming, loyal, and amongst all unconditional. He was fun, a jokester and will be sorely missed. Services will be held privately by the family. A memorial will be arranged at a future date. In lieu of flowers family asks that any or all donations be made directly to the funeral home: S. Connor Memorial Home. www.sconnormemorialhome.net