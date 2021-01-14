Jean E. Ham

Mrs. Jean Harvey Edwards Ham, age 85, passed away Friday January 8, 2021, at Lenoir UNC Hospital. Born April 23, 1935, she was the daughter of John Harvey and Catherine Sugg Edwards. Following graduation from the Hookerton High School she attended East Carolina University before marriage to her late husband, James Hiram Ham. Jean worked with E.I. DuPont and many years with Wachovia Bank before settling into distributing Beauticontrol cosmetics and teaching piano lessons. Attending since childhood, she was a member of Rainbow United Methodist Church where she had been a member of the choir and served as its director for over 40 years in addition to having been the church organist. Blessed with an outgoing manner and personality, Jean exemplified a positive and upbeat attitude even though she had bravely battled cancer for many years. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dr. Harvey Ham and wife Gail of Wilson and Melody Ham Ormond and husband Ricky of Hookerton; grandchildren, Brandon Ham and wife Marlo of Wilson, Aleah Ham Darnell and husband Justin of Garner, Kyle McLawhorn of Snow Hill and Bailey Ormond of Charlotte; and her great-grandchildren, Bentley Ham, Lylah Ham, Kettner Ham, Bryden Darnell, Kaysen Darnell, and soon to be born baby girl Keltie Darnell. Additionally, Jean is survived by special cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Funeral services were held graveside 2:30 PM Sunday, January 10th, at the Rainbow Cemetery with Reverend Tyler Moore officiating. The family greeted friends and extended family immediately following the service but asked that masks and social distancing be respected due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Rainbow UMC, c/o Ray Pridgen, 704 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Debra Fell FNP and the staff of Heritage Family Health for the compassion and care they rendered to Jean.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Pitt County Schools tested in 2020
- Pitt County workers get pay raises after all
- Year in Review: Greene County, Snow Hill, Walstonburg, Hookerton
- Looking Back ... The Last 100 Years
- Invasive cat species specializes in home-improvement projects
- Homicides in Farmville, Ayden among seven in Pitt County
- Making broadband access easier for everyone
- Public schools returning to all-virtual instruction due to COVID-19 spike
- Farmville food truck moratorium extended
- PGV passenger service expected to build through May
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.