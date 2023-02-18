Jesse B. “Jay” Holland, Jr., 74, of Ayden, passed away after a lingering illness at ECU Health Service League Hospice on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The family received friends at Farmer Funeral Home on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 6 – 8 pm. A graveside service was held at Evergreen Memorial Estates on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 11 am. conducted by Rev. Trevor Blair, pastor of Grifton United Methodist Church. Mr. Holland, who was born April 28, 1948, graduated from Ayden High School in 1967. He served four years in the United States Air Force as munitions specialist, from 1968-1972, during the Vietnam Conflict. He was stationed for a year in Thailand at U-Tapao Air Force Base before spending the remainder of his time at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Goldsboro, NC. He achieved the rank of Sergeant. Mr. Holland retired from E.I. DuPont following a 36-year career. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt. Mr. Holland was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Gaskins Holland and his parents, J.B. and Hazel Loftin Holland. He is survived by his: daughter, Melissa Robertson (Jaime) of Greensboro, NC; brother, John (Virginia) of Ayden; two grandchildren, Soren and Saegan Robertson, both of Greensboro, NC; an aunt, Bobbi Holland of Ayden; sister- and brother-in-law, Dottie and Mitchell Oakley, of Ayden; and nieces, Katelyn Heath of Greenville, NC, Jessica Avery of Taylor, TX; and Karen Moore of Denver, NC, and nephews, Tyler Holland, of Greenville, NC and Paul Oakley of Grifton, NC. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 851 Outer Road, Orlando, FL 32814 or to a charity of one’s choice.