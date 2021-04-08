Jimmy R. Parks

Mr. Jimmy Ray Parks, age 79, a precious husband, father and granddad, entered Heaven, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. He was surrounded by his wife and sons as he was led by the angels into the arms of Jesus. Jimmy was born in Wayne County on November 24, 1941, to Alma and Milford Parks. He was one of 10 children. He grew up in Hood Swamp and attended New Hope School. He married his lifelong love, Betty Lou Radford and started a family with Kevin and Dwayne. Most of his career was spent at Dupont in Kinston. He was a faithful member of Harrell’s Chapel FWB Church where he served as deacon, Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. He enjoyed gardening, flying model airplanes and riding on his golf cart. But his pride and joy was his 6 grandchildren and the joy they brought him each time he was able to see them. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Lou Parks; two sons, Kevin Parks and wife, Sonya of Wake Forest, and Dwayne Parks and wife, Kris of Goldsboro; his grandchildren, Jordan Parks, Kristian Smith and husband, Dylan, McKayla Parks, Logan Parks, Madison Parks, and Luke Parks; sisters, Rebecca P. King and Esther P. Yuritius both of Goldsboro, and Debbie P. Buttrum of Garner; brothers, Elton Parks and wife, Joyce and J.P. Parks and wife Lillie all of Goldsboro. A Celebration of life service was held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 3rd, at Harrell’s Chapel FWB Church with Reverend Jeffrey Hayes and Reverend Chuck Owens officiating. The family received friends from 1:00 – 1:45 prior to the service. Burial followed in the Church cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials are encouraged to, Harrell’s Chapel FWB Church c/o Arlene McCoy Harper, 78 Dixon Road, Snow Hill NC, 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Wes Thomas: Wake up America
- Farm Bureau breaks ground in Winterville
- Tuscarora pay respects to ancestors
- Plant-A-Home program helps Ayden grow
- Teen takes fire truck for ride in Pitt County
- Ayden branding takes next step
- First Christian serves as food distribution center
- Farmville, Ayden leaders deliver Meals on Wheels
- Dogwood Festival canceled
- Petals for Pedals takes course April 24
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.