Mr. Joseph Nelson Cunningham, known best as Joe, age 83, passed away Sunday evening, March 21, 2021, at his residence. A native of Greene County, he was born October 19, 1937, to Roland Cunningham Sr. and Nellie Pate Cunningham. Following graduation from school, Joe served in the US Army being stationed in Germany during much of his enlistment. Joe had a long and successful career as a butcher and together with his late wife, Ann, built their home in the Village of Walnut Creek where he resided until his death. An avid outdoorsman, Joe loved to hunt and fish and cherished the many opportunities he had to take his grandsons fishing. Joe was a member of the First Baptist Church of Goldsboro. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ann Gettys Cunningham on December 1, 2019; his sisters, Sylvia C. Nethercutt and Dixie C. Braxton; and brothers, Roland Cunningham Jr, Mack P. Cunningham, and Jerry A. Cunningham. Joe is survived by his daughter, Angela Cunningham Tschopp and husband Kevin; grandsons, Tyler Anthony Tschopp and Jon Griffin Tschopp; and sisters, Annalean C. Reeves and husband Edward Earl, and Janice C. Raper and husband Wayne. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Thursday, March 25, at the Mausoleum Chapel of Wayne Memorial Park with Reverend Dr. Glenn Phillips and Reverend Scott Thrailkill officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Neuse Riverkeepers, 1307 Country Club Road, New Bern, NC 28562. In memory of Joe and his love of fishing and children, take a kid fishing and share the joy of the outdoors with them. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com
